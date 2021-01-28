TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s foot races for decades engaged thousands of locals and visitors. In the pandemic’s shadow, virtual running events are finding their stride.
A shift from in-person to virtual races keeps running events on the roster as communities move toward post-pandemic days. Race organizers adapted to COVID-19 restrictions. They tightened their belts to preserve their own footing and forged ways to maintain runner benefits.
Although runners still lace up their shoes, crossing the finish line isn’t quite the same in the world of virtual events. But virtual races have unique appeal. They allow runners to register from anywhere and choose their course, race time and day. Registrants generally receive a race bib, finisher’s medal and other swag.
Traverse City Track Club member Amy Dykhouse, 40, began running during her middle school years. Pre-pandemic she ran two or three major area races each year and select community races. The certified running coach restructured activities in-person races inspire. Her approach includes an emphasis on training with partners to develop camaraderie and sustain motivation.
Virtual events outdo in-person races in terms of flexibility. They allow runners to schedule racing around inclement weather and personal preferences.
“You can use published routes or your own routes,” Dykhouse said. “And you can explore different parts of Michigan or jump out your front door.”
Crowds of spectators may be missing from the virtual experience, but runners posting their plan on social media often bring out family and friends to cheer them on their chosen course.
“Some create their own finish lines with ribbons and signs,” she said. “It’s been a nice for community-building.”
Dykhouse believes COVID times make healthy activities, like running, more important than ever. She said industry data shows increased running miles in the midst of the pandemic.
She predicts a boom is coming for local race events.
In-person or virtual — those decisions on the part of race organizers going forward will be influenced by vaccine production, distribution, acceptance, the pace of herd immunity development and guidance from departments of health, according to TCTC.
Continued enthusiasm for foot races is welcome by presenters and the communities benefiting from events responsible for a flow of dollars to charities.
Traverse City Track Club’s Bayshore Marathon/Half Marathon/10K contributed $2 million in grants and scholarships since its founding. The 49th Bayshore is among the latest of major races switching to a virtual format. Canceled in 2020, but in 2019, the Memorial Day event involved 7,500 runners from 42 states, Washington DC, Canada, Australia and the UK, plus several thousand friends and family cheering them. Eighty percent of those involved came from outside the region to pour dollars into hotels, restaurants and other area businesses.
Pre-pandemic dollars generated by the Bayshore allowed TCTC to donate $250,000 annually to charities supporting healthy lifestyles. Because of last year’s cancellation, donations fell 50 percent, said Lisa Taylor, executive director for TCTC.
“If we have high participation from virtual registration, we’ll revisit what we can give back to the community,” Taylor said. “By 2023 we will know if we have recovered to our normal level of giving.”
TCTC’s social media team’s primary task these days is to engage virtual runners, as well as those waiting for the return of in-person events. Technology is key on many fronts. Bayshore partners with the online registration service RunSignUp. The service allows racers to register, create and manage their race and provides direct social media connections. Virtual racers employ a multitude of platforms to document their race. They commonly use apps for Fitbit or Garmin devices and log results online.
Registration is currently ramping up for TCTC’s virtual edition of the Frozen Foot 5-Mile run and walk.
The event, which debuted in the 1980s, takes place January 23-30 to kick-off the race season.
The cherry-promoting Festival Foundation presents four mass events each year, including the National Cherry Festival, Iceman Cometh, Cherry T Ball Drop and the Leapin’ Leprechaun foot event, all impacted by pandemic restrictions.
The Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K typically draws about 1,000 participants. In 2019 the event generated $15,000 in support for local organizations. The March 13 – 31, 2021 race marks the second year for the event to go virtual.
“We did it virtually in 2020 when the shut down happened 48 hours before the race,” said Kat Paye, Foundation executive director. It didn’t require reinventing the wheel, she said.
“Virtual races have been happening long before the pandemic,” she added. “There are a lot of people switching.”
The Foundation’s Meijer Festival of Races coincides with the National Cherry Festival. The 2021 half marathon, 5K, 10K and 15K races scheduled for July 10 offer a virtual option in addition to a tentatively scheduled in-person option.
Paye said the strong community support extended builds promise for the future of area running events.
But keeping afloat during pandemic restrictions has challenged the organization known for its mass gathering events.
“It’s been a very tough year economically,” Paye said. “We have pivoted to retail and we’re raising money any way we can until we have in-person events again.”
