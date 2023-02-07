ACME — Changes have been made to the 47th annual North American Vasa this coming weekend because of current weather conditions and forecasts for the remainder of the week.
Vasa, one of the largest cross-country skiing events in the United States, will only be one day this year, with all of Sunday's classic races canceled amid fear there won't be enough snow.
"The weather forecast is pretty unpredictable," Vasa Race Director Janice Davidson said. "Our (snow) base is pretty limited as it is."
The Traverse City forecast from the National Weather Service calls for temperatures in the 40s and rain Thursday, which would dramatically shrink the already-limited amount of snow on the ground at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme, host of the annual series of races that draws thousands of participants. Wednesday also is predicted to be in the 40s.
Davidson said Saturday's modified slate is being rebranded as a "Looptacular," featuring courses all going on the same 6-kilometer loop at Timber Ridge.
The 15K freestyle is now 12K, doing two loops. The 27K moves to being an 18K, making three loops.
Tom Sutter, who has raced in every Vasa since its inception, was only signed up to compete in the 27K of Saturday's slate of races. He said the modifications are a wonderful attempt from the race organizers to save to 2023 Vasa in some form or fashion.
"It's just unfortunate with the conditions we have to deal with," the 75-year-old Sutter said. "This puts a strain on the organizers and everyone involved. It's just hard to bring everything together."
Sutter pointed to climate change and its effects on the winter weather.
"Climate change is for real, and it's impacting all of us skiers and snowsport enthusiasts," Sutter said. "I would just hope, as a society, we could collectively address it and try to make some progress instead of denying it. It is noticeable globally, and there is no more time to delay to make sure the planet is here for our kids and grandkids."
Sutter plans to compete in the 18K and do the three loops, but he acknowledged there is no certainty Saturday's races will take place.
"It's all contingent on the next couple of days," he said. "I appreciate everyone's efforts that pull this event off. With the weather like this and such marginal snow, there's a lot of angst among the board and director. But we're going to pull something off."
Weather forecasts also call for some new snow Friday and a high of 32, giving some added hope that the 6K loop will hold up for Saturday's races. Saturday's weather calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 34, little chance for precipitation and winds from the southwest at 10-15 miles per hour.
"We are trying to be optimistic and keep the 6K loop open and do what we can," Davidson said.
The altered schedule Saturday tentatively kicks off with the first wave of the 6K high school race at 9 a.m., followed by the first wave of the 12K at 9:20 a.m., the 18K at 9:45 a.m., a 35K fat fire mountain bike race at 11:50 a.m., 17K fat tire at 11:55 and the Junior Vasa for youths at 12:05 p.m.
Davidson said racers can monitor Vasa.org, the Vasa Facebook page and Instagram account for further updates.
The Vasa actions come on the heels of the White Pine Stampede being forced into similar changes last week. Not enough snow turned the traditional point-to-point 50K cross-country ski race from Mancelona to Bellaire into a 10-kilometer “King of the Hill” challenge made up of three loops around Schuss Mountain in Bellaire.
More than 50 skiers competed on the challenging course, with Traverse City resident Sam Holmes taking first place with a time of 38:46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.