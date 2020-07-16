TRAVERSE CITY — A new universal access trail has opened at Timbers Recreation Area, a 250-acre Long Lake Township park.
“This is such a gorgeous piece of property and we wanted as many people as possible to be able to come out and see,” said Karen Rosa, township supervisor.
The trail includes both crushed aggregate pathway and a section of boardwalk, plus a fishing platform at the 20-acre Fern Lake. The park is a former Girl Scouts camp comprised of hardwood forest, meadows and wetlands.
The new universal access trail begins at the upgraded parking lot on Timbers Trail and was largely funded through a $194,400 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund in 2016. The remaining costs were covered by township funds, the Oleson Foundation and donations made to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, said Jennifer Jay, conservancy communications director.
“The trail meanders down the hill to the waterfront,” said Jake Bournay, land stewardship specialist for the conservancy.
He said the universal access trail is routed through many of the highlights of the property, including views of Long Lake, the historic barns and right up to Fern Lake. Benches will be soon added along the way, he said.
Jim Moore, executive director for Traverse City-based Disability Network Northern Michigan, said the organization is pleased the new universal access trail and fishing platform have been added to the area’s amenities.
“This is a beautiful wooded property that provides a unique opportunity to an accessible fishing pier and viewing platform at Fern Lake,” he said.
Bournay said the fishing platform has already proven popular, and interpretive signs installed along the pathway include both ecological and historical details for the property.
The overall goal was to improve access for older people with mobility struggles, parents with strollers and those with physical disabilities, Bournay said.
“It’s access for everyone. Regardless of your physical ability or mobility issues, you can enjoy the property,” he said.
Rosa said the universal access trail is nice, even just for walking comfortably through the park.
“It’s only been open a couple of weeks, and I know it’s being used,” she said.
Bournay said plenty of non-improved, dirt trails remain at the park and native plants have been installed around a dedicated picnic area.
There are future plans to continue such restoration work in the disturbed areas of the park’s landscape with the help of volunteers, he said, whenever the COVID-19 pandemic no longer prevents such activities.
The township bought the property with a 2012 MNRTF acquisition grant for $2,073,000. The conservancy raised more than $891,000 in donations to complete the purchase, Jay said.
The conservancy manages the land for the township, which owns the public park that in addition to all of Fern Lake, has 2,000 feet of frontage along Long Lake and roughly 2,400 feet on Page Lake.
