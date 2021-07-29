TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime, culture and nature buffs unwind at one-of-a-kind vacay happy places. They discover lodgings with style and stories are an adventure in themselves.
Situated at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula, Mission Point Lighthouse embodies the rough and rowdy Great Lakes seafaring past. Its keeper program has afforded individuals opportunity to experience lighthouse living first-hand since 2010.
Summer 2021 marks the fifth time Joanne Rush has enrolled in Mission Point’s Lighthouse Keeper Program to serve as the landmark’s temporary guardian. Rush over the years shared keeper duties with her daughter and girlfriends.
Keepers pay a fee to live and work at the lighthouse for one or two weeks. They staff the gift shop, share lighthouse legends with visitors and take on basic tasks.
Although the opportunity is open to locals and out-of-towners alike, Rush lives along a downstate lake. She values the inspiration she experiences working as a keeper beside Lake Michigan shores.
“Unless you have been up north, you don’t get it,” she said. “It’s beautiful. It’s like another country.”
Lighthouse manager Ginger Schultz said good keeper candidates enjoy people and hospitality, are willing to work and are capable of making sound decisions. Schultz screens potential keepers through an extensive application process. Still, slots fill nearly as quickly as they open.
Culture, romance and literary legends come to life thanks to Hobbit house rentals in Charlevoix. Earl Young, beginning in 1919, created an architectural collection of 26 houses known as mushroom, gnome or Hobbit homes. Young constructed them from fieldstone and boulders he unearthed in northern Michigan. The stonework, undulating roofs, exposed rafters and unconventional structure profiles reflect northern Michigan’s natural environment.
Barbara Clayton serves as Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix’s booking manager for four houses featuring Young’s imprint. Young’s designs are popular for their likeness to the setting for J.R.R. Tolkien’s characters in “The Hobbit” novel, and film series.
“They look like Bilbo Baggins would walk around the corner,” Clayton said. “They’re charming. They’re different and incredibly cool.”
“Thatch House” was rebuilt on Young’s original stone foundation by current owner/architect Michael Seitz. The South African resident added a genuine thatch roof when reconstructing the house, a method used widely in South Africa, but not in America. Seitz brought in a thatcher from Europe to create the natural feature.
For those who dream of an island getaway, Brian Vaeth and Maria Dal Pra operate Beaver Island Retreat, a safari tent “village.”The Retreat sits amidst 10 acres in the heart of the Lake Michigan isle. Ten tents offer 184 square feet over an elevated pine platform with porticos, memory foam mattresses, custom furnishings, picnic tables, hammocks and bonfire bowls.
“We call it camping-light,” Vaeth said. “You can make smores over campfire, listen to owls, coyotes and whippoorwills. People seem to unwind.”
The glamping operation founded in 2019 sets standards for green up north getaways. Its extensive eco-practices, include solar tent lights, bamboo sheets and all-natural toiletries. Filtered water is available for refillable bottles. There are composting buckets at each tent, preservative-free lump charcoal for grilling and other eco-friendly measures to protect the island’s fragile natural resources.
Like many area lodgings, summer 2021 bookings at these distinctive sites are heavily booked. Dal Pra suggests giving the Retreat a call and they’ll make every effort to accommodate you. Schultz advises looking into off-season keeper bookings to experience lighthouse life. Clayton said bookings for the Young collection are already into 2022, so plan ahead.
If a booking isn’t in your future, consider a guided or self-guided tour of Young’s 28 buildings. Explore Mission Point Lighthouse Museum, its trails and shores, or ferry to Beaver Island for a day to soak in the isle’s peaceful vibes.
