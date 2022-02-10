On a gloriously sunny but frigid afternoon last week, I ran into my friend Evan downtown. He was riding his bike back home from work. He was dressed intelligently — warm gloves, boots, and hat. And his bike was properly decked out for winter — studded tires, fenders, and a light. But what I noticed most was his big smile. Evan was having fun. This made me smile too.
Riding your bike year-round here in northern Michigan might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but to Evan, it is.
“Riding to work in the morning is often the best part of my day,” he told me.
Evan’s morning routine includes walking his daughter to kindergarten at Glenn Loomis from his home in the South of 14th neighborhood — stand up, SoFo! No screens, no distractions, just him, Olive, and his bike in hand. After dropping her off, he hops on his very ordinary mountain bike and zig zags through the Central neighborhood to Hagerty, where he works.
Like me, Evan first started biking to work for financial reasons. Ten-plus years later, he’s still riding. And while initially, it was about becoming a one-car family and saving money, what keeps him going is simple — he likes it. It’s fun.
As Catherine Price writes in her new book, “The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again,” having fun is critical to our resilience, happiness, and mental and physical health.
This pandemic has been brutal, no doubt. Navigating its many challenges has been hard but incorporating fun — true fun — into our day is a solution.
Catherine describes three essential psychological states for true fun: playfulness, connection, flow. Evan finds all three on his way to work:
Riding his bike to work ringing his bell is by definition playful for Evan. It’s lighthearted. Studies tell us that playful people are better at managing stress.
Evan finds connection on his way to work too. He connects with his daughter on their way to Glenn Loomis. He connects with neighbors as he smiles and waves to them while riding. This shared experience with other people helps us develop stronger social ties to be more resilient during stressful times.
Flow is found when we’re ultra focused-when we’re fully engaged. We know that flow-inducing activities like urban bike riding — not “fake” fun like scrolling Instagram or binge-watching Netflix — can improve our overall well-being. While Evan’s ride to work is just one mile, he has to be focused. He’s set up to enter flow.
Evan has found a way to bring the power of fun into a mundane thing — getting to work. He’s made it a habit by putting fun on the calendar, cutting out the mindless “fake” fun, finding fun in small doses, and leveraging his bike as a “fun magnet.” These are the four strategies that Catherine recommends in her book.
Riding one mile to work may not seem like a big deal, but it is because it’s about more than burning calories, cutting down on emissions or saving money. It’s about incorporating more fun, play, connection, and flow into our life. It’s about resilience, happiness, and wellbeing. It’s about feeling alive again.
If you’re curious about giving urban winter biking a try — it doesn’t require much. Any old mountain bike will do. You will need a positive attitude and a spirit of adventure — warm gloves, boots, hat and studded tires, fenders, and lights are good ideas as well.
And then go have some fun. You can thank Evan for the inspiration later.
