I try not to get caught up in National Day of this and National Day of that, but the first Wednesday of October has a soft place in my heart: National Walk To School Day.
It was Oct. 5, 2016 and 500-plus kids had just come out for Norte’s first “Traverse City Walks To School Day”, a community-wide, multi-school celebration of National Walk To School Day.
Seeing hundreds of happy, healthy, ready-to-learn kids from every school in town having fun as they took to the sidewalk to get to class or their neighborhood bus stop was a big “a-ha” moment for me.
“Walking to school or the bus stop is cool, too, dummy. Stop just being all about bikes.”
From that day on, I knew that Norte had to do a better job of helping schools empower their kids to walk to school.
The problem is, not many kids live within walking distance of school these days. You can’t just say “Hey, kids, you should walk to school!” when it’s a 4- to 5-mile hike. A solution? More kids riding the bus if they have that option and a thing we like to call Park & Stroll which works like this: A mom or dad drives into school as normal, but instead of queuing up in the dreaded carline, they park 5-10 minutes from school and walk in together.
You're probably wondering what’s the big deal with a 5-10 minute walk? Turns out, a lot.
1) Kids get a little exercise -- a short walk is infinitely better than a zero walk -- before school starts to get the wiggles out so they're more ready to learn.
2) Families get a little more distraction-free, screen-free time to connect and chat on their way to school.
3) Schools and neighborhoods see less traffic congestion and better air quality thanks to fewer cars idling in the carline.
Win. Win. Win.
While most schools in the region continue to be very car-centric at arrival and dismissal, families are starting to choose to use these Park & Stroll locations because they’re easy, convenient, fun and safe. Families like the Nowaks, Poehlmans and Doriots who park and walk to the new Immaculate Conception. Families like the Metivas who park and walk to Trinity Lutheran.
Norte is working hard to help its partner schools designate Park and Stroll locations to get more kids moving. We rebranded the first Wednesday in October “Northern Michigan Walks to School Day” to include schools outside of Traverse City. We saw 700-plus kids walk to school in 2017 and nearly 1,100 in 2018.
2019’s Northern Michigan Walks To School Day is next Wednesday, Oct. 2. Currently, 26 schools are participating from Traverse City, Northport, Elk Rapids, Kalkaska, and Suttons Bay.
Norte will also be awarding the “Most Walk-tastic School” award, a not-so-serious title that goes to the school with the highest percentage of students, staff, and administration walking. Traverse Heights Elementary won last year. Will the Roadrunners defend their trophy?
Whether it’s walking to school from home or a Park & Stroll location or walking to your neighborhood bus stop, let’s all skip the carline next Wednesday, OK? To reach our 2019 goal of 1,500 kids taking the awesome way to class, we need more schools and communities to get involved. Head over to elgruponorte.org/walk to commit and help your school be awesome.
