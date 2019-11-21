‘Lead the happiest life possible,” is, in a nutshell, my goal in life.
It’s simple, I say “yes, please!” to the things that make me happy and “no, thanks!” to the things that make me grumpy.
There’s a long list of things that make me happy, but none as much as these three things: 1) being active outside — usually walking, biking or running, 2) connecting with awesome humans — hanging out with family, friends, neighbors and sometimes random people I don’t know, and 3) doing good — making a difference, big or small, in the life of someone else.
It’s a great day, a happy day, when I can get all three of these things in. Want to help test this theory? Here are five easy, fun, local happenings this season that check all three boxes:
1) Great Northern Michigan Shovel Experiment: Adopt a sidewalk, crosswalk, bus stop, bridge, or fire hydrant and commit to keeping it clear. You’ll be outside taking care of business with your shovel striking up conversations with neighbors wondering what you’re doing as you help your neighborhood stay active during the winter. Check. Check. Check.
2) Downtown TC Light Parade on Nov 23: Wrap yourself in lights and roll/stroll/skip down Front Street with Norte while nearly everyone in Traverse City cheers you on. You’ll be outside with 100ish other people to help Toys For Tots. Bring an unwrapped gift. Check. Check. Check.
3) Cranksgiving Traverse City on Nov 24: A food drive atop bikes with friends? Yes. You’ll be riding bikes with friends to neighborhood grocery stores to help local pantries help local families in need before Thanksgiving. Check. Check. Check.
4) Opt Outside, Grand Traverse on Nov 29: Skip the mall after Thanksgiving and opt outside instead. Walk, bike, run, hike or ski at one of many regional meet-ups with other great people and help this amazing place we call home with an “environmental action”, like picking up trash. Check. Check. Check.
5) TC Rides To See The Lights on Dec 18: Cruise through Traverse City’s neighborhoods atop bikes to see the lights. You’ll be outside on bikes with other awesome people to help the Father Fred Foundation do its important work. Bring non-perishable food to donate, please. Check. Check. Check.
Days filled with being active outside plus connecting with awesome human beings plus doing good equals a happy life.
Carpe diem, Traverse City.
I’ll see you soon, OK?
