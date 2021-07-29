Saginaw boy falls into a snowbank. A Traverse City girl helps him up. That’s how this love story begins. And, 3,767.5 miles later, thanks to their bicycles, they are still going strong.
The boy’s name is Bill, and he’s now 89. Her name is Carol, and she’s 83. They’ve been together for 15 years.
I met Carol and Bill last month at the Clubhouse when they stopped in to say hello.
They had their Norte file, a folder full of clippings of my previous Record-Eagle columns. How sweet is that? I know at least my mom, Tony Anderson, Jim Huckle, and my talented editors, Allison Batdorff and Gary Howe, read my columns, but other than that, I never know how many others bother. Carol and Bill do, and they cut them out of the paper. I was honored.
We talked about how bicycles are an essential part of their lives and have strengthened their relationship. We talked about how bicycles are for life and that being active outside with others, no matter your age, is always a good thing. We became friends.
Carol is kind, soft-spoken, and reminds me of my grandma from South Dakota. She was born and raised here in Traverse City. Class of ‘55. Go, Trojans.
Bill moved to Traverse City from Saginaw in the late 60s. He’s thoughtful and patient and reminds me of my grandpa from Saskatchewan. And he’s not great at snowshoeing. Long story short, that’s how he ended up in the snowbank back in the winter of 2006. Lucky for him, Carol was there to help, and it was love at first sight.
Six months later, Carol and Bill were married and rode bikes together two to three times a week. They’d ride the Leelanau trail or the Wheelway trail outside Charlevoix or the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. They’d ride together, side by side, and after every ride, they’d write their miles on the calendar. Over the years, the miles racked up. Last I checked, they were up to 3,767.5 miles. That’s 3,767.5 miles together. 3,767.5 miles side by side.
Recently some health issues have Carol and Bill riding less, but they’ve set up stationary bikes in their living room looking out the window. They still ride a couple times a week. Together. Side by side. Imagining the sight of this makes me smile.
I’m going to cut this column out to save in a folder as inspiration for when Johanna and I are in our 80s. Mom, Tony, Jim, Gary and Allison, and whoever else is reading this, you do the same, OK? Remember who’s important in your life, hold them close, and that bikes are for life.
And bikes are always better with those we love. Thank you for the lovely reminder, Carol and Bill.
