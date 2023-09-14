FRANKFORT — The countdown is on. Ironman 70.3 returns to Frankfort on Sept. 17. Months of preparation readies the community to swell with visitors as athletes prepare for tough competition.
Ironman triathlon events take place around the globe, organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. In 2022, the Frankfort-hosted triathlon earned its own top standings in Ironman’s 70.3 North America Series “Athletes’ Choice” awards. Frankfort took the prize as Best Race Venue, 2nd Best Bike Course and 2nd Best Overall Race.
“There is a reason this race is well regarded by the participants. It is because of our residents. They truly get behind it and become involved to ensure this event goes well,” said City Superintendent Joshua Mills. “Our community is amazing and beautiful, but the people that call this place home is what truly makes this event special.”
Frankfort’s half Ironman challenges 1,500 athletes from around the globe in a 1.2-mile Betsie Bay swim, a 56-mile bike course along M-22, and a 13.1 mile run around Betsie Bay, between Frankfort and Elberta.
The number of women triathletes participating in the sport has been on the rise since the 1990s, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Emili Jackson, 42, is one of the many women triathletes who will compete at Frankfort.
Jackson, a Traverse City resident, in earlier years was a collegiate track athlete. Marriage and motherhood sidetracked her sport ambitions until one day she decided “I needed something just for me.”
Frankfort Ironman events beckoned her into the world of endurance competition.
Jackson raced in the past two Frankfort Ironman 70.3 events and the 2019 Traverse City Ironman 70.3. She plans to compete in the Cozumel, Mexico full Ironman in November.
Jackson devoted 12 to 16 hours a week training for the Frankfort competition, which she acknowledged is worthy of its accolades.
“The bike course is very scenic,” she said. “There’s a lot of support from people standing outside their houses along Crystal Lake cheering — and in town, people cheer along the streets.”
Jackson said she typically places in the top 25 percent in her division and hopes to improve her performance this weekend.
Andrew Johnson, president of the Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce and event competitor, said Frankfort’s welcoming spirit and beautiful setting add appeal for athletes and the people who accompany them.
“They’re smart people who are wonderful to have in your community,” he said.
Johnson said Ironman’s economic impact circles out beyond the fall tourism shoulder season and creates new fans of the community.
“Athletes of the past have been drawn back,” he said. “And athletes for events ahead come to scout out the route and where they want to stay.”
Area agencies cooperate to ensure a safe event for all. On board is the Benzie County Emergency Management Team, including Frankfort Police, Benzie Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials.
“Everyone has done a phenomenal job eliminating concerns,” said Scott Dekkers, Sleeping Bear’s Platte River District ranger. “Race safety is the utmost priority.”
Dekkers said the looped bike course keeps athletes on M-22 for 35 to 40 miles. Motorists will find road travel restricted during race hours, but no full closures. Officers will be posted at intersections to offer motorists guidance if needed.
Downtown Frankfort provides supporters areas to view swimmers navigating Betsie Bay, cyclists speeding to the M-22 course and runners crossing the finish line.
“As a spectator sport, I encourage anyone looking for a fun day to look at coming,” Johnson said. “It’s inspiring, exciting and fun.”
