TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly a year of pandemic-induced cabin fever increased trail use along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, state and local trails.
Trail officials at all jurisdictions report user numbers rising 30 percent or more since COVID-19 emerged.
Trails attract new users and dedicated sport enthusiasts alike who seek relief in the outdoors.
In January, winter sports trail fans finally got their due.
Late January snows made a dent in the season’s deficit, said Dan Cornish, meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Gaylord.
“Lake effect will bring back a little normalcy to the area,” he said.
But lack of powder this winter hasn’t depressed user numbers.
Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes, managers of the 22-mile nonmotorized Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, report the latest data from nine trail counters shows between Nov. 1 and Dec. 14 trail use increased from 565 in 2019 to 2,965 during the same period in 2020.
“Even when the trail was closed for two months in the spring, we were up 30 percent in trail use,” said Friends spokesperson Kerry Kelly.
Few problems, other than nine stolen signs, have resulted from greater use of the trail Kelly said.
Park visitation broke records in 2020 with 1.7 million visitors.Sleeping Bear’s Chief Ranger Phil Akers said throughout the park system visitation increase is attributed to people’s desire to safely find recreation under COVID-19 restrictions.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Northwest Lower Peninsula Recreational Trails Specialist Scott Slavin reports trail use increasing between 30 and 40 percent throughout the region’s state trail system.
While snowmobiling and nonmotorized trail sports have suffered from the season’s lack of snow, he said it has promoted fatbiking and ORV use.
Slavin reports motorcycles and ORVs have added to wear and tear on DNR backcountry roads, but nonmotorized created little harm.
“On trails you can see footprints or bike tire ruts,” he said. “With the uptick of use, we haven’t seen damage. It’s held up well.”
Slavin added that there have been no complaints of conflict with wildlife or habitat harm resulting from increased trail use.
Hartwick Pines State Park at Grayling is a destination park featuring 15 miles of trails highlighted by a 1.5-mile pathway winding through 400-year-old pines.
The pandemic has brought out record number of visitors, said park interpreter Craig Kasmer.
“People were flooding into the place,” he said.
Other than parking issues, high visitation has been safely accommodated as visitors continued to flock to Hartwick Pines beyond fair weather months.
“We didn’t get any reports like our colleagues at the Porkies who had more search and rescues,” Kasmer said. “Hartwick Pines is a G-rated park for new people with its paved trail.”
TART trails spokesperson Brian Beauchamp said, like other trail networks, trail use increased 30 percent since the pandemic emerged.
“People are very respectful with new people coming out,” he said. “We make sure people are practicing trail etiquette.”
Beauchamp said the 17-mile Leelanau Trail and 25-mile Vasa Pathway traversing state forest land are the main attractions for Nordic and cross-country skiers and snowshoers that welcomed winter’s return.
Collaborative solutions are sought when the occasional conflict arises between trail user types.
“There’s an understanding,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”
