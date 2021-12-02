TRAVERSE CITY — Each year more than 100,000 people walk, bike and explore the Boardman Lake Trail trusting the Traverse City pathway to be a safe experience.
An $800,000 maintenance endowment gift from Garfield Township ensures users of trail integrity into perpetuity.
The endowment gifted to The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation for care and upkeep of the TART-managed Boardman Lake Loop Trail provides $32,000 annually beginning in 2023, said GTRCF president and CEO David Mengebier.
Boardman Lake Trail’s environmental and social goals align with GTRCF’s objectives for community mobility, talent attraction and economic growth, Mengebier said. The trail also supports quality of life goals of the Community Development Strategy and Coalition — a group of 30 Northwest Michigan government, nonprofit, business, and philanthropic leaders, including GTRCF.
The gift is among the largest single donations GTRCF received this year.
TART partners with trail owners Garfield Township, the City of Traverse City and Grand Traverse County in development and trail maintenance.
“The creation of the endowment shows the generosity of Garfield Township,” Mengebier said. “It’s a fantastic piece tying together the Township, City, County and TART, and shows the value in working together for the benefit of the region.”
Circling Boardman Lake, the trail offers recreation and transportation options with access to the Traverse Area District Library, parks, art installations, residences, Traverse Area Community Sailing center, Oryana food co-op, breweries, woods, wildlife and more.
“It’s a great destination for families to enjoy,”said TART spokesperson Brian Beauchamp. “We’re excited to see increasing use and for it to be here for generations.”
The Loop’s final mile-long construction phase is underway linking Northwestern Michigan College University Center, Logan’s Landing and Medalie Park. It completes the 4-mile non-motorized path connected to the greater TART trail system.
“Since COVID, trail use has increased 30 percent,” Beauchamp said. “We don’t expect it to subside.”
The increasing number of feet and wheels on the trail add to inevitable maintenance issues.
Typical trail care involves weatherization, root trenching, path repairs, snow removal and boardwalk and bridge repairs.
TART trail-building efforts began in the 1990s. Beauchamp said the organization learned through the decades of the importance of establishing maintenance funding as trails are established.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Garfield Township for investing in the long-term maintenance,” Beauchamp said. “It’s a real demonstration of leadership.”
Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said that the township is excited to partner with the Community Foundation to create the long-term endowment — and that it has been a partner with Tart, the county and Traverse City for many years.
The amount was commensurate with the contributions of the other partners, and came from the township’s General Fund Balance without impacting the parks budget, he said.
“With so many partners collaborating on this project, we are happy that this commitment will secure the future of the trail,” Korn said.
TART plans a formal Boardman Lake Loop Trail ribbon cutting next summer.
To follow the trail’s construction progress and to learn more about it, visit TART’s website https://traversetrails.org/projects/boardman-lake-loop/.
