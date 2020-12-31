Places To Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

There are numbered posts along the trail that corresponds to an interpretive guide, which you could pick up from the Visitor Center. It wasn't open midweek.

From the parking area the trail quickly crosses Bobcat Trail. In about a quarter-mile you come to the intersection with the loop trail. Head right and about a half-mile you come to the first river crossing, which is the best of the two.

This beautiful, swift-flowing trout stream is crystal clear. A bench is strategically placed offering a good view of the river. It's beautiful any time of year, but especially so in winter when the overhanging trees along the bank cottoned with white fluffy snow. Once you cross the foot bridge you quickly move away from the river through bogs and a mostly pine forest. It's a little under a mile before you reach the second footbridge crossing back over the river. No bench, but still picturesque.

In just a few-tenths-mile, after crossing a cedar swamp, you arrive at numbered post 17, which marks the beginning of hiking underneath the giant hemlock stand of ancient trees. It's almost a Tolkien-like experience.

In less than a half-mile you come to the bottom of the ridge and a sign indicating straight ahead is a good climb, or go left down the two-track, an easier way. Once you intersect the regular trail again it's about a mile of fairly easy hiking back to the parking area.