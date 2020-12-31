Last week I drove over to Hartwick Pines State Park for a winter hike on the Au Sable River Trail, which isn’t as popular as the Visitor Center (VC) trail system. There were quite a few cars in the VC parking area and only one at Au Sable River trailhead.
With around a half-foot of snow on the ground people were both hiking and skiing from the VC. They track the Weary Legs Trail for classic skiing when there is enough snow, which there isn’t. The park entrance road, off M-93, leads you to the parking area.
The trailhead for the River Trail is off Bobcat Trail on the other side of M-93. I find it to be more scenic, relaxing and less crowds.
Normally you find few hikers or snowshoe tracks on the trail. I don’t recommend it for cross country skiing, lots of roots and possible wet, muddy areas. This is the best time of year to hike or snowshoe the trail with ample snow when it’s frozen.
I only saw a couple on the trail from the lone car in the parking area, but the trail was well trodden; easy to follow, easy to hike. I was there midweek, which meant that it probably had a fair number of hikers over the weekend. There was a set of snowshoe tracks along the trail as well.
The trail offers a nice serene outing of a little over three miles as it meanders along the East Branch of the Au Sable River, crossing it twice. It crosses cedar swamps and cuts through stands of red pine, hardwood forests and a beautiful virgin stand of eastern hemlock that you have to crane your neck to see the top of. Note the lack of undergrowth as you pass beneath the old giants.
About a mile before the end of the hike you have a choice of a good climb up a ridge and back down, or take a much less strenuous route along an old two-track at the base of the ridge rejoining the trail after it comes back down. Years ago you used to have a view looking out over the river valley from the lofty perch, about 1,300 feet above sea level. Today it’s all grown in and trees have cut off the view. Cutting across the two-track through hardwoods offers a good chance to see deer if they are out.
The majority of park visitors migrate to the Visitor Center trails, especially the Old Growth Forest trail and Aspen Trail for hiking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing in winter.
Visit midweek and you probably will have the Au Sable River Trail all to yourself. About the only sound you hear is the river water as it flows swiftly through the valley on its way to join the main stream.
