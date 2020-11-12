TRAVERSE CITY — A pandemic-prompted quest for outdoor recreation and desire to prepare for potential food shortages has deer hunters heading to the woods in big numbers.
A surge in deer hunting license sales foreshadows the state’s 2020 regular firearm deer season which begins Nov. 15. Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports compiled in October show a 17 percent increase in deer licenses sold. It followed a mid-September report showing 751,310 licenses sold compared to 584,802 in 2019. Women hunters increased nearly 35 percent and hunters ages 10-16 increased nearly 190 percent.
About 40 percent of license sales in a typical year takes place the week before the opener, said Chad Stewart, DNR deer and elk program leader. “We’re trying to figure out whether the early increase means more hunters this year or if it is a function of early buying of licenses that will even out,” he said.
Stewart attributes the hunting wave in part to the fact that COVID-19 restrictions limited activities people have been able to pursue.
“They may find they have more time to for the outdoors,” Stewart said. “And an escape to the outdoors is what people need.”
Hunters in northern Michigan can expect an abundance of deer, exceptionally good antler development and body size, according to the DNR.
“I’ve talked with a few people who have seen some dandy bucks,” said Steve Griffith, DNR wildlife habitat biologist at the Traverse City Customer Service Center.
Nearly 50 percent of hunters in 2019 reported success. They bagged about 364,000 deer. Updated 2020 DNR deer regulations may increase kill numbers this season with new flexibility in how a deer license may be used. Under the new rules, hunters in all Michigan deer management units, including northern Michigan, may take an antlerless deer with a single deer license, or the deer combo license which offers two tags and the ability to take a doe or buck. Antler restrictions remain in place.
Hunters may want to plan ahead for processing their kill. Pandemic related issues led several local wild game processors to suspend processing.
“We know half of all hunters rely on commercial processors,” Stewart said. “We don’t know whether it will force people to process their own game or to create start-ups.”
Roger Mikowski, owner of Mikowski’s Meat Market in Karlin, continues to serve hunters. He said his deer processing business is up 25 percent over last year despite costs increasing 15 percent. By the last week of October Mikowski had processed 140 deer for early season hunters. His customers come from across the greater Grand Traverse region, downstate and the Upper Peninsula.
“We’re seeing more and bigger bucks,” Mikowski said. “A lot of hunters are filling their tags in case we get a shortage like we did in the spring.”
Like other deer processors, Mikowski is unable to increase hiring for the fall boom.
“Nobody is willing to work right now,” he said. “It’s putting a damper on getting things done in a timely fashion.”
Hunters should be aware that chronic wasting Disease and bovine tuberculosis have infected deer in certain Michigan counties. The diseases have not yet been detected in Northwest Michigan herds, but the DNR warns there is potential for infections to spread.
Hunters can check the DNR 2020 Hunting Digest to learn which counties are at highest risk for diseased deer.
Because hunting license fees are dedicated to wildlife management and conservation efforts, the past years’ trend toward dwindling hunter numbers impacts funding.
Staffing and financial challenges resulting from previous year declines in the hunter base resulted in the DNR reducing the season’s number of deer check stations, dates and hours of operations and number of deer heads accepted for disease testing. But anyone may submit their deer head for CWD testing at a USDA-approved lab for a fee.
In Traverse City, the DNR Customer Service Center check station will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 – 20. However, changes in Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak could lead to changes in check station locations or hours. Updated check station information and instructions for individuals submitting a deer head are found at Michigan.gov/dnr.
The DNR reminds Michigan hunters to follow state COVID-19 guidelines. These include wearing a mask when interacting with others and social distancing.
