TRAVERSE CITY — The birds are back.
Traverse City’s famous pair of wild turkeys have resumed their stomping grounds along the South Airport Road corridor in recent weeks after having disappeared from frequent public appearances before last summer.
Many are filled with disbelief they came back, particularly after last year’s escapades.
“I’ve seen them,” said Stephen Griffith, wildlife biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “I saw them and thought, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.’”
The Traverse City turkeys last year delighted and aggravated motorists with their antics — crossing traffic in crosswalks, chasing each other around light poles and getting their feathers ruffled over trucks with snowplows.
Local resident Linda Little even launched a Facebook page dedicated to the turkeys and their adventures, filled with amusing photographs, memes and videos.
“Can you believe these turkeys are back around,” she said, laughing.
In February, state wildlife officials attempted to capture the birds to relocate them to a more rural area. Photos and videos of the encounter made for popular social media content.
The idea was to protect the birds from being hurt in traffic, Griffith said, along with people who had taken to exiting their vehicles in attempts to shoo the birds away to safety. But alas, the birds flew the coop and disappeared during the spring breeding season, he said.
“But now they’re back for winter, it seems,” Griffith said.
However, state wildlife officials again want to relocate the birds to more wide-open spaces. They are even hoping area residents will tip them off to good capture opportunities, Griffith said.
“They are causing traffic hazards and if not a hazard, it’s definitely slowing traffic down,” he said. “People can get hurt, and they could get hurt — the turkeys themselves.”
Griffith said the best place to potentially trap the turkeys will be any known birdseed feeders they may frequent. Those who want to report such places can call 231-922-5280.
Little said she doesn’t believe Traverse City area residents will tattle on their beloved birds. They have become part of the fabric of the community, she said.
“And it’s exactly what this horrendous year needs,” Little said.
She said the Facebook page stayed active this year, despite the disappearance of the turkeys, as a way to create a happy diversion for people online. No politics has been allowed on the page, and the content has included mostly wildlife-related photos, videos and uplifting memes.
That is, Little said, until the birds came back.
Now turkey spotting photos and videos are back in fashion.
Christy Penrod of Traverse City said in an online comment that she enjoys the birds and their dedicated Facebook page because of their general irreverence.
“I think we all enjoy these turkeys because they don’t back down. They hold up traffic, fight snow plows, outrun DNR officers and live to see another day,” Penrod wrote.
Lynn Davis Kellner of Traverse City said she, too, enjoys the space the birds have made for themselves in the community.
“I love and think it’s amazing how they are truly city turkeys and cross the street in the crosswalks frequently,” Kellner wrote online.
“I’ve seen them. I saw them and thought, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.’” Stephen Griffith, wildlife biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.