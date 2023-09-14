Faithful readers of this column have probably realized by now that I enjoy dreaming about hunting and fishing almost as much as actually going afield. Some might deem my fascinations folly, but surely there are worse distractions in this world.
After all, autumn is a season of reverie and a celebration of possibilities, especially among bird hunters. When the weather cools and the leaves turn, the obsessing begins. What could happen? Perhaps this will be the year for a true double on grouse, or maybe the chance to experience a legitimate fall of woodcock … Either way, our October evenings will surely center around stories, woodsmoke, and tumblers of smooth whisky — and that seems like reason enough for optimism.
Books offer another avenue to celebrate the season, and classic literature has an uncanny way of transporting us directly to the heart of the matter. That said, here are 10 titles every upland hunter should read at least once — or maybe a dozen.
“The Whispering Wings of Autumn,” co-written by Steve Smith and Gene Hill, is one of the first books I encountered about upland-game hunting. The essays and anecdotes cover dogs, guns, and gear, but this is hardly a how-to manual; it’s like a complex love letter, written by a duo who clearly adore the gamebirds and the game.
My timeworn copy, signed by none other than Steve himself, reads:
“For Jon — I hope this book prompts a change in careers. — Steve”
That inscription was penned decades ago, following an exchange of letters and finally a tour of the publishing office where Steve worked. Since then, I’ve become friends with Steve’s sons, Chris and Jake, as well as their mutual longtime pal, Greg Frey. So, you might say the Lost Branch Sportsman’s Club never would have existed (in its current lineup, anyway) were it not for that fateful interaction.
In any case, few other writers have been as influential in my life as Steve Smith, and for that I’ll be forever grateful. While I haven’t quit my day job yet (don’t blink, it’s coming), the fact that you’re reading this column means his prophetic suggestion has already been realized in part.
Gene Hill, or “Hilly,” as Steve called him, was the voice of the “everyman” sportsman. His books incorporate short, easily digested essays, pulled from columns in Sports Afield, Gun Dog, and Field and Stream. Of these, my favorite remains “A Hunter’s Fireside Book.” The title suggests a comfortable evening among friends, and that’s exactly how it reads. I revisit it every autumn, usually while sipping bourbon with a dash of bitters and puffing one of Hill’s British briar pipes — a treasured gift, courtesy of Steve Smith.
George Bird Evans was another writer who laid down some poetic prose. Evans spent an idyllic life among setters and double guns. Many (though not all) of his timeless tales transpired around West Virginia’s Canaan Valley, but Evans’ words ring eternal with any shotgunner who adores blooded setters and bird hunting. “The Upland Shooting Life” is some of his finest work.
“Making Game: An Essay on Woodcock,” was written by Guy De La Valdene, a privileged French ex-patriot who grew up in an ancient castle: Not many writers can say that. De La Valdene, who recently passed away, spent most of his adult life pursuing gamefish and gamebirds across the globe. “Making Game” highlights his misadventures afield with dogs and friends (most notably, fellow Michigan author, Jim Harrison) — many of which transpired in and around Grand Traverse County.
Hunters and non-hunters alike appreciate Aldo Leopold’s discourse, “A Sand County Almanac.” It isn’t an upland hunting book, per say, but lyrical verses devoted to grouse and woodcock appear throughout. As a testament to his longevity, Leopold’s work has been quoted endlessly since the book hit the shelves almost 75 years ago, even though the writer passed on in 1948.
Most of the recommendations outlined herein carry at least some connection to Michigan, but not “New England Grouse Shooting.” Nevertheless, William Harnden Foster’s classic book should be required reading for anyone smitten with the shooting sports. What’s more, Foster’s folksy pen-and-ink illustrations are as brilliant as the text — which is saying an awful lot.
Ted Nelson Lundrigan hailed from northern Minnesota. This lawyer-turned-bird hunter did most of his wingshooting near home, but you can’t blame him for that. If I could find decent hunting out my back door, I wouldn’t travel far, either. Lundrigan penned countless magazine articles and three successful books. Of these, “Hunting the Sun” is my hands-down favorite. It resonates well with upland hunters, especially those with an affinity for grouse and fine double guns.
Tom Huggler is a familiar name among Michigan sportsmen. I first encountered his work in the pages of MUCC (Michigan United Conservation Club) magazine. His timeless treatise, “A Fall of Woodcock,” should find a place on every wingshooter’s shelf, especially woodcock devotees.
Speaking of those beloved long-billed birds, check out Steve Smith’s, “Woodcock Rising.” Steve holds a college degree in woodcock management, and he’s devoted a full life to hunting and writing about this quirky, delightful bird that embodies all the ethos of autumn. If it seems I’m partial to these russet-colored birds, you’d be correct. In fact, I go to bed dreaming about them.
And last, but not least, the Corey Ford compilation, “The Trickiest Thing in Feathers,” illustrated by none other than Chris Smith. Herein lies the timeless tale, “The Road to Tinkhamtown,” thought by many to be the single finest short story in all outdoor literature.
If you love bird dogs and bird hunting, and possess any semblance of a soul, read it and weep.
I do. Every. Single. Time.
