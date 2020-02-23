TRAVERSE CITY — Walter Pieschke was laying on his poncho on Iwo Jima, looking up at the stars when a thought occurred to him.
“I said to myself, ‘Lord, what am I doing here?’” he said.
World War II was in its waning days, and Pieschke was serving in the ground crew for a U.S. Army Air Corps P-47 fighter squadron, he said. Fighters took off from the island’s air strip, flying to and from Japan. Pieschke would watch the planes leave and wonder if they were coming back.
“And some of them do, and some of them don’t,” he said.
Pieschke arrived on the island after the battle to take it from the Japanese Imperial Army was over, he said.
Stanley Holzhauer got to Iwo Jima earlier, first seeing only a wall of smoke, he told interviewer Jason Denham for the Veterans History Project. Battleships and bombers pounded the island ahead of time — but the bombardment barely touched Japanese defenders hunkered down in tunnels, Pieschke said.
It was “very comfortable” to be on one side of the smoke screen where you couldn’t see what was happening on the other side, Holzhauer told Denham. But after he got the order to go forward, he knew he was headed for the “real thing.”
Holzhauer was part of the sixth wave to land on Iwo Jima, just a few minutes after the first wave hit, he told his interviewer. The terrain on the small island gave the Japanese the high ground from two directions, so the defenders kept the landing forces under crossfire at all times.
“So what’s the feeling? It’s terror, I mean you don’t know what’s going on, especially when you see your buddies get killed and human parts laying around and tanks and things being blown up all around you,” he told Denham. “So it’s a little different life. You enter into a lot of prayer, I’ll tell you, besides doing your duty.”
Holzhauer, who served in the U.S. Navy, was among the nearly 70,000 U.S. servicemen who took part in the Battle of Iwo Jima, starting with a beach landing on Feb. 19, 1945, according to the National World War II Museum. It was one of several island invasions during the Allies’ push across the Pacific.
The reason to take Iwo Jima was two-fold: Japanese fighter pilots were harassing U.S. bombers on their runs to Japan, according to the museum. Plus, Iwo Jima’s airfield also would be an important base for U.S. bombers, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.
Combat that lasted for 36 days killed 6,800 Marines and wounded 20,000 more, according to the museum.
Of the 20,000 Japanese defenders, just over 1,000 were captured and the rest killed in action, according to Naval History and Heritage Command figures.
It was Feb. 23, five days into the fighting, that a group of Marines raised the U.S. flag atop Mt. Suribachi at 10:20 a.m., with a different group of Marines and Navy men raising it again three hours later, according to the museum — Holzhauer wrote that he witnessed it from the beach.
Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s picture of the second flag-raising became an iconic image, earning him the Pulitzer Prize and inspiring Felix De Weldon’s Marine Corps War Memorial sculpture at Arlington National Cemetery, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.
The last Japanese attack came March 26, when 300 men infiltrated U.S. rear positions, Robert Burrell wrote in “The Ghosts of Iwo Jima.” But the violence didn’t end — an Army regiment spent the rest of the war fighting more than 2,000 Japanese troops holed up in a maze of tunnels. The last two Japanese fighters didn’t surrender until 1949, well after the war’s end.
Pieschke said he remembered a day when his commander told everyone to put on their gas masks. It was a puzzling order, as by then Japanese activity was very slight. Everyone on the island wore their masks for three days. He found out later that the atomic bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima around that time.
After the Japanese surrender, Pieschke went to Manila where other servicemen were gathering ahead of being sent home. He was ready to go back, having left as a senior in college who wanted to go into business with his dad in Detroit.
Pieschke and wife Maxine opened a gift shop in Park Place Hotel in 1975, they said. Prior to this, the two befriended Mitsuo Fuchida, the Japanese pilot who led the first wave of planes to attack Pearl Harbor and converted to Christianity after the war. Walter Pieschke helped make a film about Fuchida’s return to Pearl Harbor for the attack’s 25th anniversary.
Holzhauer went to the Philippines as well and started training for the anticipated invasion of Japan’s home islands, he told Denham. The invasion didn’t come, and instead the USS Hansford headed toward Tokyo Bay as one of many ships to accept Japan’s surrender. The ship went from ferrying wounded U.S. soldiers to Army hospitals during the war to taking just-freed Chinese prisoners of war home, then U.S. soldiers.
Holzhauer taught high school biology in Bloomington, Illinois, he told Denham. He retired in 1980 after becoming dean of students. He died Oct. 16.
Poet and Elk Rapids resident Terry Wooten found out about Holzhauer through an elders project that matched students with interview subjects. He went back to talk to him more after listening to the interview, and found out that Holzhauer had walked through Hiroshima a week or so after an atomic bomb destroyed it.
Wooten also met Don Bellinger through the same project, he said. Bellinger, a Boyne City native, worked at Elk Rapids Public Schools for many years and also took part in the battle of Iwo Jima — he saw the flag go up on Mt. Suribachi from the USS Birmingham.
The stories Bellinger and Holzhauer told are the kind of eyewitness accounts that don’t show up in history books, Wooten said.
“They’re like time machines in a way,” he said. “You talk to these guys and they take you back there.”
Very few are left to tell those stories — Wooten said Bellinger died in 2015 and Holzhauer used to take part in “Beach Partiers” reunions until 2010.
Greg Holzhauer, Stanley’s son, said by then the battle’s second- and third-generation kin were coming to the reunions, but most of the few survivors who were on Iwo Jima were no longer healthy enough to travel.
Simple math shows how the men with first-hand accounts have dwindled, Greg Holzhauer said. A 20-year-old who served then would be at least 95 now, he said.
“There just aren’t a lot of folks around at that age,” he said.
Pieschke, 98, agreed those who still can tell those stories, should.
“It’d be interesting to know what they have to say,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.