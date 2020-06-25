TRAVERSE CITY — A free smartphone app is partnering citizens and scientists in hopes of forging strategies to combat summer’s archenemy, the tick.
The app developed by scientists from Michigan State University, the University of Wisconsin and Columbia University creates a citizen tick patrol to identify high risk areas for Lyme disease. It empowers users with greater knowledge of the disease-carrying blacklegged tick. Researchers in the Centers for Disease Control-funded effort hope to rally 5,000 app users in the Midwest, including Michigan, and 5,000 Northeast U.S. citizens.
“We can’t be everywhere, especially this year with COVID going on,” said Jean Tsao, MSU associate professor and tick researcher who helped develop the app.
“I love the outdoors,” she said. “I don’t see ticks as a barrier to being outside and I don’t want it to be to others.”
The blacklegged tick creeping into new territory across northern Michigan transmits Lyme, the most commonly reported vector-borne disease in the country, according to the app. The bacterial infection transmitted by the tick when left untreated may spread to joints, the heart and nervous system and even lead to death.
The Tick App serves as a resource for individuals wishing to learn how to be safe in the outdoors while forwarding scientific studies. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in a 2019 report verified blacklegged ticks carrying Lyme disease present in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee counties. Antrim, Kalkaska, Otsego, Wexford and Missaukee counties rate“at risk”due to the presence of blacklegged ticks, but Lyme disease remained unconfirmed.
Judy Mallory of Mesick found herself on a long, dark battle with Lyme after visiting a friend in Grand Traverse County.The infection she believes she contracted from a tick bite in Grawn led to a more than four-year battle with Lyme. She experienced fatigue, muscle aches and sleep disruptions, but not the bull’s-eye rash, a common Lyme disease indicator. Mallory ended her nightmare through extended antibiotic treatment, supplements and alternative therapies.
“I feel like I lost 20 years of my life,” she said. “I was in a brain fog until the last two years into treatment.”
Today Mallory serves as the Michigan Lyme Disease Association’s Grand Traverse area liaison. The all-volunteer nonprofit promotes Lyme disease awareness and prevention.
Tick App users expand tick knowledge base by providing researchers information by via regular online reports during the high risk months of May through September. Daily reports require only 30 seconds. Users document activities such as hiking, biking, gardening and other pursuits impacting tick bite risk. Users also share their personal prevention practices, such as tick repellent use and body tick checks. They document ticks spotted and/or tick bites and may submit photos for expert identification.
“The people who use the app are our eyes on the ground,” Tsao said. “They can help inform us and the Department of Health and Human Services so we can send out professionals to do surveillance and learn about a potential risk not known before.”
Tsao said a single tick bite can transmit more than one disease. Better understanding of tick risks may help reduce consequences of tick exposure in the backyard or unfamiliar places.
Michael Pippin of Benzie County encountered a tick-infested area when travelling through Tennessee. Pippin developed a rash and flu-like symptoms. A series of blood tests showed he had contracted four tick-borne illnesses.
“I was dreadfully ill,” he said. “I was losing my mind and didn’t care.”
A three-month course of antibiotics supplemented with herbal extracts and essential oils brought his infections under control, although he continues certain treatments to battle his chronic Lyme.
Michigan has documented more than 300 confirmed Lyme cases in a one-year period. Tsao said the actual number of cases is likely much higher. She said a comprehensive nationwide study discovered underreporting of Lyme. It concluded the true number of cases may be as much as 10 times higher than official counts.
Scientists expect The Tick App project to help determine where best to invest in future research, as well as what may be acceptable and effective for tick-borne disease prevention in humans.
“We want to make it easier for people to take protection measures,” Tsao said.
The Tick App can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple Store. Access a desktop version at thetickapp.org.
