Heavy snow and downed trees have temporarily blocked snowmobile trails across portions of the Upper and northern Lower Peninsulas. Trail No. 14 in Marquette County is shown.

TRAVERSE CITY — Snowmobile trails are open but the Department of Natural Resources urges caution in the wake of several winter storms.

In a statement Tuesday, the DNR reported downed trees along trails in the Upper Peninsula after the Nov. 27 storm. DNR-contracted snowmobile clubs are clearing trees and grooming trails to ready them for snowmobilers, the statement read.

Significant trail clearing and grooming is also needed in affected areas in the northern Lower Peninsula and across the eastern U.P., the statement read. 

Trails are open, but snowmobilers should watch out for downed tree limbs, other hazards, and  work crews clearing and grooming trails.

Review the latest trail closures information at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

