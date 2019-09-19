FRANKFORT — A series of short films about paddling will come to the Garden Theater as a fundraiser for the local Betsie Valley Trail.
The Paddling Film Festival World Tour will return Sept. 21 to Frankfort, an event hosted by nonprofit organization Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail. Last year the event raised more than $3,000.
Those dollars are used as matching funds to leverage grants for trail maintenance and improvements, said Jed Maker, president of the Friends group.
The festival is an international adventure film tour that includes short movies on topics such as whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboards, action and lifestyle from more than 120 communities across Canada, the United States and elsewhere.
The films chosen to be shown in Frankfort are wonderful, Maker said.
“They are inspiring. They show natural beauty. They show exciting things,” he said.
Beth Roethler, board member for the nonprofit trail friends’ group, said the festival will show 10 short films that feature places such as Jamaica, Chile and the Grand Canyon.
“Films also feature elements of water sports that go beyond the everyday adventurer, from kids kayaking, to a former Navy petty officer who became the first blind person to paddle the length of the Colorado River, to an Alaskan bush pilot kayaking in southern Alaska,” Roethler said. Maker said the group has a number of projects planned for the trail’s future.
“We are looking to — and this is already in the works — resurface the trail along Crystal Lake,” he said.
There also are plans to extend the trail from Elberta to that community’s Lake Michigan beach, Maker said.
The Betsie Valley Trail currently is 22 miles long and extends through Benzie County from Frankfort through Elberta and Beulah to Thompsonville.
Tickets to the benefit film festival cost $12 in advance online or $15 at the door.
More information and tickets are available at www.betsievalleytrail.org online, under the link for Paddling Film Fest.
Major sponsors include the Garden Theater, Crystal Lake Adventure and Betsie Bay Furniture.
