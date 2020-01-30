NORTHPORT — A guided snowshoe trek will explore where land meets lake at the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula.
A coming snowshoe event will lead participants around and through Leelanau State Park, where the Grand Traverse Lighthouse can be found at Lake Michigan’s entrance to Grand Traverse Bay.
The free program will begin at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, departing from the lighthouse gift shop.
“It is really pretty there,” said Stephanie Rosinski, park supervisor. “It’s a great spot if we have snow.”
The guided snowshoe hike is co-sponsored by the state park, the lighthouse and the Friends of Leelanau State Park group.
The approximately 1-mile snowshoe hike typically takes about an hour because the group frequently stops to talk about park history, wildlife and other topics that come up, Rosinski said.
“We’ve had a bald eagle fly over before. Sometimes you can see some really cool ice formations. Every day is a little bit different out there,” Rosinski said.
Another guided snowshoe hike will happen on March 7.
“We just want to get people outside,” said Stef Staley, executive director for the nonprofit Grand Traverse Lighthouse.
“It’s a great place to come socially,” she said.
The guided hikes don’t venture onto the 8 miles of snowshoe trails available at the park, but instead cut through the campground and focus on the lighthouse, Rosinski said.
Part of the idea is to lure people to come back and explore those trails that are designated for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and even fat-tire winter bicycling, she said.
Staley agreed the location is perfect for winter wonderland adventures. Northern Michigan residents and visitors don’t completely abandon the state park at the absolute end of the Leelanau Peninsula whenever autumn wraps up, she said.
“They want to see what the lighthouse looks like in the winter. They want to look at the lake,” Staley said.
Participants in the guided snowshoe treks are encouraged to dress in layers and be prepared for winter weather conditions. Even without snowy weather, the hikes will take place, organizers said.
A couple of dozen pairs of loaner snowshoes are available for those who don’t have their own equipment. Reservations for the loaner snowshoes can be made by calling the park at 231-386-5422.
The guided snowshoe events may be free, but a Michigan Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry into all state parks. Those passports can be purchased at state parks or at Michigan Secretary of State offices.
Tours of the lighthouse will be available for a $5 charge during the snowshoe events, Staley said.
More details are available at www.grandtraverselighthouse.com online.
“We’ve had a bald eagle fly over before. Sometimes you can see some really cool ice formations. Every day is a little bit different out there.” Stephanie Rosinski, park supervisor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.