TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula will play host to weekend trekkers who want to blend outdoor experiences with wine and beer.
The weekly events include snowshoeing or hiking a bit more than a mile broken up by stops for imbibing. Tickets are $28 per person and snowshoe rentals are available.
Events begin Dec. 29 and continue through March 8, 2020.
Troy Daily, owner of TC Brew Bus wine and brewery tour business, said the recurring event is a one-of-a-kind offering for northern Michigan — "a unique progressive tasting of wine, beer, cider and spirits at three popular venues along the Old Mission Peninsula."
Events both begin and end at Jolly Pumpkin and include a short trip on the TC Brew Bus to Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery for the first wine tastings.
Then comes a 3/4-mile snowshoe or hike to Bowers Harbor Vineyard for more wine or cider tastings. Participants will travel through wooded areas and even through dormant vineyards.
"It's great being the middle stop with the fire pit going," said Lindsay Miller, Bowers' tasting room manager.
She said participants tend to move at their own pace, so customers trickle in to the venue, creating a relaxed event. There are even repeat customers who come each year, some multiple times a season, Miller said.
"It's getting outside, getting some exercise, meeting some cool people and having a good time," she said.
Finally, a last 1/3-mile trek back to Jolly Pumpkin is followed by more beer or spirits.
Snowshoe, Wine & Brew began four years ago and events take place no matter what the weather. The trail is suitable for hiking when there's no snow for snowshoeing, organizers said.
Space is limited on the weekend adventures and reservations are required so enough shuttles are properly scheduled.
Snowshoe rentals are an additional $15, though they are already completely booked for the Dec. 29 and Jan. 19 dates. The events begin at 11 a.m. and end around 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at www.TCBrewBus.com/events online. Call 231-715-1287 for more information.
