EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s 50th anniversary season will be one to remember — but not for reasons park staff and visitors expected.
The COVID-19 outbreak forced park closure and cancellation of spring’s scheduled celebration events.
Most park recreation activities remain on pause until federal, state and local authorities give a green light to reopening.
“It’s so strange for all of us in the National Park Service who devoted careers to welcoming people to come and experience and enjoy the park to close down,” said Sleeping Bear Deputy Superintendent Tom Ulrich.
“It’s not something we wanted to do.”
Park lovers can look forward to a phased reopening based on COVID-19 directives from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state, Benzie-Leelanau District and Grand Traverse County health departments.
Ulrich said recreation and cultural resources opened first will be those where social distancing is possible, and the lowest COVID-19 risk exists.
Park beaches, lands and water dodged closure, but the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center at Empire, all park trails, trailheads, picnic areas, parking areas, boat launches, and other facilities remain closed.
Trails and the Dune Climb are likely to be first in welcoming visitors back, although a date has not been released.
July 1 is targeted for opening Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, South Manitou museums and campgrounds, North Manitou Island campsites, Glen Haven museums, and the Maritime Museum.
June 22 is the earliest date park officials anticipate opening campgrounds.
New reservations and reservation modifications are not currently taken. Park officials will determine when new reservations and modifications will be available by May 29.
The work of preparing campgrounds for visitors falls on seasonal workers. Current guidelines set May 26 as the soonest date possible for hiring, training and housing seasonal workers. About 100 seasonal workers typically serve the park during peak season. Because most seasonal employees come from downstate or out of state, travel restrictions and a two-week required quarantine upon arrival delays necessary preparations.
“It puts us at a setback,” Ulrich said. “Projects we would have started will have to wait until they come onboard.”
Housing workers in park government-units under COVID-19 limits the number of staff the park can accommodate. Ulrich said workers will not be housed two to a room as is the typical practice and housing within local communities is hard to come by. The number of seasonal workers coming onboard remains uncertain.
Sleeping Bear’s short-lived limited opening in March led to April’s sweeping closures because of the public’s failure to maintain safe social distancing and vandalizing of park resources, according to park officials.
April’s closing halted all volunteer work. It included the annual spring efforts of the Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes in their support and protection of park resources. Closure prevented volunteers from their clean-up of the 27-mile Heritage Trail, and the Adopt-A-Trail and Adopt-A-Beach clean-up programs. Reservations for the Track Chair hiking program provided those with limited mobility are also halted until restrictions lift.
FOSB board chair Ross McAninch said safety is of paramount importance in bringing back volunteers. Of the organization’s 700 volunteers, a high percentage are retirees in the COVID-19 high risk category.
“The park is being very cautious, and we are aware of the population,” McAninch said. “We’re taking the lead from the park service.”
Sleeping Bear continues to accept permits for scientific research projects studying park animals, plants water, air and soil. However, Ulrich said up to now COVID-19 travel restrictions have prohibited scientists from coming to the park to begin or continue studies.
The endangered piping plovers made their spring park arrival. Lake Michigan shores provide habitat for half of all Great Lakes plovers. Ulrich said staff continues the established park plover protection efforts, which includes monitoring the birds and closing off nesting areas.
Sleeping Bear’s new normal will involve guiding visitors in safe COVID-19 practices.
“We’re not going to be policing peoples’ social distancing,” Ulrich said. “We’re going to try to educate folks about it and hopefully they will abide by it.”
Programming axed this summer are those which bring together large gatherings. They include ranger-led campfire events at campgrounds and film showings at the Visitor Center theater. August’s annual Port Oneida Fair is also canceled.
Several commercial enterprises operate in the park to support visitor experiences. They include campground firewood providers and tour operators.
“We hope to invite them back,” Ulrich said.
The park’s popularity provides community challenges in its anniversary season. Area towns offer the park’s 1.5 million annual visitors, food, lodging, gas and other services. In 2018, park visitors spent $180 million in surrounding communities and provided a total $201 million in economic benefits. Potential health concerns arising from large numbers of park visitors versus escalating economic loss draws a range of local opinions pertaining to Sleeping Bear’s reopening.
“Public sentiment varies widely from ‘open it now’ to ‘close it for the summer’ and everything in between,” Ulrich said.
Empire Chamber of Commerce president Paul Skinner said in the park gateway village the median age of residents is between 60 to 62 years, the COVID-19 high risk category.
“A lot of residents are in the sweet spot,” he said.
Skinner is among a group of Leelanau County stakeholders participating in the newly established Leelanau Recovery Team.
The group focuses on informing members of the latest official rules and guidance to help communities open in the safest possible way.
“It’s good reopening is happening now because it makes it possible to have a season,” Skinner said. “If not, we would pay a far greater price.”
