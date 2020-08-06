TRAVERSE CITY — The days of free entrance to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are over.
As of July 25, experiencing the park again requires a $25 per vehicle entrance fee.
Park officials suspended fees in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent park facility closures. The reopening of Sleeping Bear attractions prompted reinstatement of charges.
“We wanted to wait until we had nothing COVID closed,” said Park Deputy Superintendent Tom Ulrich.
People flocked to Sleeping Bear for recreation as the world shut down. National Park Service data showed visitor numbers remained strong during March, April and May. Recreational visitors totaled 115,632 for the period in 2020 compared to 127,788 for the same period in 2019.
“It was surprising. Our March was a record high,” Ulrich said. “Overall, we’re on par for another solid year for visitation.”
Ulrich said Sleeping Bear retains 80 cents on the dollar of entrance fees, while 20 cents is collected by the National Park Service to support parks without entrance fees. Funds Sleeping Bear retains targets enhancing the park experience.
“Anything the visitor can see, touch or feel,” Ulrich said.
Revenue losses resulting from the fee waiver defers some planned projects until 2021 or 2022. The park to-do list includes South Manitou Island dock repairs, the maritime museum boathouse rehabilitation and replacement of the Empire Bluff Trails boardwalks.
The season’s strong visitor numbers boost commercial activity in communities surrounding Sleeping Bear even as they weather COVID-19 restrictions. The National Park Service reports Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore visitors accounted for $173 million in spending in 2019. Park area businesses report spending this season remains robust.
Honor Trading Post in Benzie Countyis one of four area business selling Lakeshore passes. The business offers food and rentals for tubing, kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding through Sleeping Bear along the Platte River. Operation manager Dan Nickerson said business is brisk.
“It’s definitely up,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to says it’s up as well.”
Executive director of Leelanau Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Jamie Jewell observes similar levels of consumer activity among the Leelanau business community.
“I think everybody has learned to be nimble and shift on a dime,” she said. “It really helped people.”
Businesses like Honor Trading Post, as well as the park, adapted operations to COVID-19 protocols. Nickerson said mask wearing, and disinfecting boats and gear between uses is now standard practice. Sleeping Bear implements strict disinfecting routines at restrooms, campground offices and the Visitor Center. An outdoor O&A visitor station maintains social distancing. Ulrich urged visitors to do their part by keeping a mask handy for potential encounters with other visitors.
He reports no Sleeping Bear staff has tested positive for the virus. Neither has the park has been the subject of contact tracing linked to visitor infection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.