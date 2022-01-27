TRAVERSE CITY — Angela Boardman still recalls the scary fall she once took while sledding with her son and daughter. Her tube spun sideways and raced over a small mogul before flipping her out, causing her to hit her head hard on the ground.
“It went black. I saw stars,” said Boardman, who was dazed but too embarrassed to tell anyone about the incident. “I think I had a concussion.”
So when the founder of a Traverse City-based winter safety program for kids asked her to produce an educational video for use at area elementary schools, Boardman not only agreed but donated the services of Boardman Video, the business she runs with husband, Mark, in Cadillac.
“I grew up in Michigan and I was never educated on winter safety unless you go skiing or snowmobiling or hunting, so when she called me, that sledding moment came back,” Boardman said. “That could have been my son or my daughter.”
The video was commissioned by the Carly Belknap-Budrow Memorial Fun-Day-tion with support from Safe Kids North Shore and other organizations and an injury prevention grant through Munson Healthcare.
It’s the latest resource of the Chill Out for Winter Safety Program, which teaches pre-kindergarten- through 6th-grade children how to be safe while enjoying outdoor winter activities.
Founder Tammie Budrow and others — now daughter Hannah Bird and Chill Out co-founder Jennifer Froelich — have been bringing the injury prevention program to up to a dozen schools each winter since 2008, the year after Budrow’s other daughter, Carly Belknap-Budrow, died in a sledding accident at Springfield Park and Recreation Area in Fife Lake.
The 8-year-old was not wearing a helmet when the inflatable tube she was riding careened into a young tree on the side of the hill.
Adding a video to its teaching tools had long been a goal of Chill Out but took on an urgency when the coronavirus prevented its educators from presenting the program in schools in 2021, Budrow said.
Now parents and teachers can follow the link to the video at munsonhealthcare.org and share it with their children and students on computer, TV or smartphone screens at home or in the classroom. The video also is on YouTube and the Michigan chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics website.
The new video will help Chill Out reach more kids than before, including those in schools educators can’t physically reach, Budrow said.
“We’re super excited because now we can stretch the program to other schools outside our region and even in other states,” she said. “If Mr. and Mrs. Smith are teaching in Gaylord and if we can’t get to them, they can get the video.”
The six-minute animated production called “Beary Careful’s Chill Out Winter Safety Adventure” is based on the program’s coloring book of the same name. It features polar bear Beary Careful and his animal friends as they enjoy winter activities like skating, sledding and snowmobiling the right — and wrong —ways. Like the coloring book, it hammers home four key points: dressing for the weather, wearing the proper gear and a helmet, bringing a buddy, and asking an adult for permission.
“We wanted to maintain the integrity of their vision, how they wanted viewers to see it and digest it and have it be entertaining, and our job was bringing it to life, giving it color and sound and animation,” said Boardman, the project’s producer.
The video is geared for lower elementary school students as part of a 30-minute presentation, Budrow said.
“I’m hoping this will resonate with them and they’ll remember the four points when they go out and play but also that it will (encourage) parents and teachers to look a little further into it,” she said. “It’s a very important message and I wish I’d heard this message sooner.”
The video took six months to make with the help of local and far-flung talent including an animator from Turkey and a husband-and-wife jingle production team from the West Coast.
“We always try to hire locally for talent and resources but sometimes you can’t, especially during a pandemic and especially for the animator part of it,” said Boardman. “He did the preliminary sketch work and made the characters move. My husband did the rest of it. He put in color and music and married all the frames. It’s a process.”
The project would have cost about $50,000 if not for the company’s donated services and reasonably-priced services from cyber contacts, editor Mark Boardman said. To help keep the budget lower, the couple’s son, Thomas, 14, voiced one of the characters and Budrow’s daughter, Hannah, 28, helped with the script and voiceovers.
“We’re the ones that pushed the animation, to be honest,” said Boardman, who worked on the original “Barney Show” pilot in Dallas. “You have a captive audience so instead of making a video with do’s and don’ts, why not do an animated video and bring Beary to life.”
The Chill Out program was a hit when it was last presented at Cherry Knoll Elementary School, said kindergarten teacher Kate McKellar. It was scheduled to return this week with its video debut.
“I definitely think it’s beneficial, especially in northern Michigan,” McKellar said. “When the students learned about it in the past, they were really excited about the characters. Not having it in the curriculum makes it even more important.”
Budrow said the video-based presentation for younger students will complement the existing interactive presentation that now will be used to teach upper elementary students. That presentation often features local Coast Guard speakers who double up on the importance of winter safety.
“They are the best swimmers but they still have a buddy, someone knows where they’re going, they dress for the weather,” she said, adding that props like a bowl of snow to demonstrate how quickly hypothermia and frostbite can set in and a plate that simulates skull thickness to show how injuries can occur on impact round out the longer, 45-minute presentation.
“Sometimes it’s a little hard to change the mindset of sixth-graders if they haven’t worn a helmet before for any of those activities,” she said.
Budrow, whose family earlier renovated the Springfield Park and Recreation Area sledding hill — now called Carly’s Hill — and created an annual “Cardboard Classic” sledding event there, will have another chance to advocate helmet use when the 8th Annual Carly’s Hill Snow Fun Day Cardboard Classic takes place Jan. 29.
