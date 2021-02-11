ONAWAY — Two hours and six minutes and it officially was over.
That short time frame was the entirety of the 2021 public sturgeon spearing season on Black Lake. This year’s event claimed its seven fish allowed under Michigan’s recreational fishing rules: four males and three females, all but one weighing between mid-20s and mid-40 pounds (one lunker at 61 pounds) and most having been netted and tagged as part of years worth of ongoing research into the ancient species increasingly thriving in the remote Cheboygan County watershed.
Lake sturgeon are bottom-feeding fish that have never evolved, a fishy dinosaur living in the Great Lakes ecosystem. They often live well past 100 years and growth past lengths of six feet.
The inland Black Lake and Upper Black River watershed remains the only place in Michigan where the practice of sturgeon spearing continues as part of a regulated sports fishery. It’s an ice fishing tradition that lasts as long as it takes for six sturgeon to be speared, though seven are legally permitted in the annual public take.
This year’s season provided a model of why officials end the spearing season after the sixth fish: a seventh sturgeon may be taken in the moments before officials call an official end to the event.
“It was kind of a perfect example,” said Dave Borgeson, fisheries biologist and northern Lake Huron unit manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“It exemplifies why we set our harvest level below our quota.”
It was Andrew LaLonde of rural Cheboygan who speared the seventh and last legal sturgeon in this year’s season, a 43-pound, 60-inch female that was captured and tagged by researchers in 2006. He recognized it’s a fishing experience of a lifetime, he said.
“I can’t compare it to anything other than getting a big buck, but it’s better even that that,” said LaLonde, a road patrol sergeant for the Cheboygan County Sheriff.
The successful fisher said he lives along the Lower Black River with his family and has been trying his hand at spearing the area’s mascot species for five or six years. LaLonde will have his sturgeon mounted for display at his riverside home, and plans a family cookout for the meat considered a tasty delicacy.
“I’ve had it once in my life before, when my buddy got one years ago,” he said. “It kind of tastes like pork — delicious.”
LaLonde said state fisheries officials told him they guessed that as the sixth sturgeon was speared and reported, he was likely pulling his sturgeon in from beneath the ice.
“I used a spear my dad had built for me and I used a decoy I made this year,” he said. “My dad was messing with the heater and I was looking down the hole.”
LaLonde said the wicked winter weather Saturday morning caused the water to be murky and he saw what he thought appeared like a log moving past the open hole inside his ice shanty. With that movement he threw his spear, he said.
“I was confident I’d missed him, but I started pulling up the line and I had him so I started screaming,” LaLonde said, laughing while telling his fish tale.
And this year’s success won’t keep LaLonde from treading back out onto the ice in future seasons with his father, Kurt LaLonde.
“Maybe I’ll even let my dad throw the spear next time,” he said, laughing some more.
Fishery conditions
Not every sturgeon spearing season happens so quickly.
Even the local sturgeon guru said this year’s limited season was over in a hurry.
“It was pretty quick,” said Brenda Archambo, president of the Black Lake chapter of nonprofit Sturgeon For Tomorrow. “The fish were moving and we knew that going into it.”
Plenty of fishers participated; state officials reported about 570 registered for the event, a sizable uptick from the typical 300-400 who signed up in the past.
“Even during a pandemic the Black Lake sturgeon season is alive and well,” Archambo said.
She said the community was happy to be able to have the sturgeon spearing season under restrictions for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The season involved mandatory participation in a mobile phone texting system that notified fishers of every catch and ultimately the close of the season at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.
Archambo said the fishing event in normal years involves an on-ice celebration — the Black Lake Sturgeon Shivaree — which doubles as a fundraiser for the sturgeon-focused nonprofit group. They hope the Shivaree can be brought back in future years to help people “break that cabin fever,” she said.
The economic boost to the rural area that comes from the annual sturgeon spearing season and its accompanying revelry was much missed this year, Archambo said.
She argued that’s another reason why fostering the sturgeon fishery in the Black Lake system is keenly important, beyond the benefits of biodiversity. Sturgeon For Tomorrow members work to preserve the species, educate the public and assist researchers with hatchery and tagging activities.
Years worth of such efforts have absolutely helped, Borgeson said.
“Sturgeon guarding has done wonders to protect the adult population when they are really vulnerable while spawning in the spring,” he said.
The nonprofit organizes volunteers to guard spawning sturgeon in the Black River from poachers, both Archambo and Borgeson said.
“All our information indicates an upward trend in the population,” Borgeson said.
Estimates show the system’s adult sturgeon population may have nearly doubled over the course of the last several decades, he said, and officials plan to survey Black Lake’s juvenile sturgeon population in 2023 to compare to data collected in 2013.
The public recreational sturgeon spearing season amounts to half the sturgeon allowed to be caught within the Black Lake system. Tribal nations are allotted the other half, officials said.
The five-member tribes of the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority divvy up the seven sturgeon dedicated to Indigenous nations, rotating each year which tribes receive two fishing tags instead of one. Those tribes include the Bay Mills Indian Community, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
“Each of the five tribes do it a little differently,” said Maxwell Field, LTBB inland fish and wildlife biologist.
He said tribal fishers have had the most success with hook and line sturgeon fishing in May and early summer.
Field said the species is important to Michigan’s tribal communities, called nmé in Anishinaabe, both as a traditional food and for its role in the natural world.
“It’s often said the sturgeon is the king of the fish clan, the king of all fishes,” Field said. “And it’s so incredible, how big they get and how long they live.”
He said the Harbor Springs-based Native American tribe hopes to gather more local stories and oral histories from Indigenous people associated with the sturgeon clan from across Michigan and the wider region.
“Sturgeon is definitely a family animal for any of the Great Lakes tribes,” Field said.
