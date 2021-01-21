TRAVERSE CITY — A sense of adventure and a pair of snowshoes are the ticket to discovering the region’s diverse natural areas wrapped in the splendor of the season.
Pandemic restrictions quashed guided snowshoe hikes, but self-guided experiences allow novice and experienced snowshoe enthusiasts to channel their inner adventurer. Mile upon mile of snowshoe-friendly trails weave through parks, preserves and private properties showcasing the region’s silent, snowy beauty.
Follow a river, catch an expansive vista or trek through old growth forest at one of Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s 40 preserves open to snowshoers. Preserves ranging from 11- to 3,800 acres offer ungroomed pathways in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Antrim, Kalkaska and Manistee counties. Solely protected, owned and managed by GTRLC, or in partnership with communities, townships or counties, the properties provide options to enjoy diverse terrain and scenery.
“The Upper Manistee Headwaters is quite a treat to visit in winter,” said GTRLC spokesperson Jennifer Jay. “It’s huge. You could snowshoe into the preserve and see incredible scenery, lakes and woods — and there’s no shortage of wildlife.”
The 6-mile trail meanders through the Upper Manistee Headwaters preserve’s 1,288 acres in Kalkaska County.
Jay said Cedar Run Creek Natural Area in Grand Traverse County is a photographer’s delight. Located in Long Lake Township, the preserve has nearly four miles of trail to explore. It features 6,200 feet of undeveloped frontage along Cedar Creek, 1,500 feet of frontage on Cedar Lake and nearly 60 acres of cedar-hemlock forest.
“I’ve seen incredible winter photos of the cedar-hemlock forest along the creek,” she said.
Among GTRLC’s other preserve snowshoeing jewels is Maplehurst Natural Area in Antrim County where a new trail system was unveiled in 2019. Arcadia Dunes in Benzie and Manistee counties is the organization’s largest preserve. It offers 15 miles of trails through multiple landscape types.
Go togtrlc.org for a complete list of conservancy snowshoe-friendly preserves, maps and its Winter Access Guide.
Explore the Leelanau Peninsula at the Leelanau Conservancy’s 18 preserves open to snowshoe hikes. The preserves, primarily owned and managed by the conservancy, include Lighthouse West Natural Area. Its 42 acres located at the tip of the peninsula offer a flat and easy 1.2-mile trail.
“If you hike out to Lake Michigan, it feels really dramatic in winter,” said Conservancy Land Steward Emily Douglas.
Swanson Preserve, and other small peninsula preserves are also big on delivering rich experiences.
Swanson’s 83 acres near Northport offer a short, easy trail with opportunity to view wildlife. “It’s close to the National Lakeshore wildlife corridor,” Douglas said. “You’ll maybe get a peek at an owl, deer or coyote if you’re lucky.”
The lesser-used Kehl Lake Natural Area near Northport offers a wild feel, she said, while the more than 3 miles of trails at the popular Houdek Dunes Natural Area at Leland features both easy and challenging choices.
Find details to all conservancy preserves and maps at leelanauconservancy.org.
More trekking options weave through the landscapes of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and state-owned properties,while municipalities throughout the region provide local pathways to explore. Likely, there’s one not far from your backdoor.
Private resorts and wineries present tamer snowshoe options. The 111-acre Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery on Old Mission Peninsula unveiled a two-mile winter trail system for the 2021 season.
“You see bare vines, views of East Bay, woods and the iconic farmhouse,” said winery Hospitality Manager Taylor Lopiccolo. The shorter of two loops meanders down to the Estate’s Secret Garden where 6,000 lavender plants lie waiting for spring.
Brys Estate trails open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Six new fire pits punctuate the outdoor dining space where snowshoers can stay cozy and enjoy spiked hot apple cider or a glass of wine.
The breadth of the region’s trail network invites snowshoers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy a taste of northwest Michigan’s winter wonderlands at its frozen best.
