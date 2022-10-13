TRAVERSE CITY — Hikers, property owners and others who frequent natural areas this fall have the opportunity to help restore a vanishing native tree species.
The great die-off of millions of ash trees across the Great Lakes Region resulted from a 2002 accidental introduction of the Asian Emerald ash borer beetle. Prior to the widespread infestation, ash trees represented 48 percent of the riparian tree population in Michigan, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Forest Service partners with ecologists, foresters and conservation professionals working cooperatively with the Great Lakes Basin Forest Health Collaborative in a multi-decade initiative to restore the vanishing ash species.
Ash trees provide a vital ecological and cultural role. The collaborative asks individuals to join the restoration effort by collecting ash tree seeds for research and breeding.
The recovery operation seeks seeds from locations where widespread infestation and tree death occurred in 2010 or earlier.
Surviving ash from these areas are believed to be resilient and are identified as “lingering.”
“We’re working on understanding why some ash trees remained alive after infestation,” said GLB FHC coordinator Rachel Kappler.
Seeds from healthy, mature ash in 26 counties within the Great Lakes region may provide answers. Ash seeds from Northwest Michigan counties considered crucial to research include Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Emmet, Manistee and Wexford.
“Most of the lingering trees found were located in southern Michigan and Ohio,” Kappler said. “We’re now pushing to go farther north in Michigan.”
Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau District Forester Ellie Johnson said only five percent of Michigan ash remain. Infestation killed 98 percent of black ash; 90 percent of green ash; and 60 percent of white ash.
Black ash once thrived along riverbanks and in swamps. Green ash sprouted in wet woodlands and white and blue ash favored upland areas. The ecological consequences of tree loss upon rivers, wetlands and downstream areas, and effects of interactions with organisms remains unknown.
“Everything is connected,” Johnson said. “Without the cooling effect of ash those areas get higher temperatures impacting the water, fish species and insects.”
The cultural loss black ash represents reverberates among Great Lakes Native Americans. For centuries, black ash provided a strong, flexible material for basketmaking. Without a ready black ash supply, contemporary basket makers struggle to keep the heritage skills alive.
Leelanau Historical Society Museum features The Katherine Hall Wheeler Traditional Anishinaabek Arts Room. The permanent exhibit houses a collection of baskets created by Anishinaabek basket makers of the region.
“This Basket is My Ancestor,” video showcased on the museum’s website, complements the collection. The virtual museum element features Linda Woods, an elder of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa. Woods speaks of the significance and legacy of basketmaking and other traditional arts. She explains: “It’s a way of holding on to our culture. It’s a way of holding on to our relatives.”
Holden Arboretum at Kirtland, Ohio, is the site of an ash research orchard established by the Collaborative in 2010.
“With trees it takes a lot of time,” Kappler said. “Their lifespan is more like ours. It can take 20 years for them to reproduce.”
She said the Collaborative’s objective is to preserve localized tree genetics and to begin restoration planting in 10 years. But climate change presents a challenge in determining appropriate recovery ranges necessary to ensuring survival. Kappler said scientists will study changing climate models and adjust planting zones as the project progresses.
Seed collectors are encouraged to contact Rachel Kappler at rkappler@holdenfg.org for guidance in seed harvesting, or to enlist a local forester for assistance. Tree sightings may also be reported by downloading the citizen science app TreeSnap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.