Two years ago, my granddaughter trick-or-treated dressed as Disney’s Moana. I accompanied her costumed as Tala, Moana’s wise grandmother. Since that night, I’ve tried to play the guiding elder role in her life. But a recent family beach day humbled me into realizing she may have more to teach me than I can offer her.
I’m a believer in the Rights of Nature movement. The concept recognizes that ecosystems are not property but living entities worthy of legal protections. I want 5-year-old Ellie to begin to understand the water she plays in is a unique living body.
As we strolled from cottage to shore, I asked Ellie if she knew the water’s name. Her eyes grew wide with surprise at the idea water bears a personal name. Lake Michigan, I told her. With a name, she could distinguish the lake from every other body of water she knows.
Score one for grandma’s teaching moment. From then on, it was Ellie’s innate empathies which characterized our beach experience.
By the time we arrived at water’s edge, with armloads of towels, chairs and sand toys, my son had already spent two hours shoveling and burying the hundreds, maybe thousands, of alewives blanketing our small patch of beach. Countless alewives still floated in the water, pitched onto the sand by each rolling wave.
Ellie set about doing what kids do, jumping waves, making sandcastles, splashing to heaven, oblivious to the fact the alewives had succumbed to forces of nature. She waded into the waves to catch one in her bucket, named it Frodo and said she intended to take it home to be her pet. Frodo floated sadly in the pail she planted in the sand beside me. I didn’t have the heart to explain to her Lake Michigan had taken its life only to spit it out.
After more splashing, Ellie noticed a beetle lying on its back thrashing it’s wire-thin legs skyward.
“What’s happening to it?” she asked me. I suggested she set the insect upright and move it to a safe spot, hoping for the best. I wondered. When was the last time I took noticed of a small creature, let alone felt compassion and moved to interact with one in its behalf?
Ellie is at an age when imagination can seem more real than reality. As the day progressed, she shaped wet sand into dozens of “cupcakes” to feed the mermaids she fancied swim in the lake.
I had viewed the alewives as troublesome nuisances, but Ellie believed in these once living, swimming, shimmering fish.
She had the wisdom to recognize they, like Lake Michigan, were individuals worthy of befriending.
Saving the beetle and feeding the mermaids were acts of genuine compassion — the very kind needed if we are to save our planet and its creatures large and small, seen and unseen.
