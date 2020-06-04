Summer’s pilgrimage to northern Michigan campgrounds is about to be unleashed as state park, state forest and national forest campgrounds get the green light for opening.
Perhaps there has never been a time in our lifetime when the refuge our parks was more needed.
Whether one camps with a tent and sleeping bag or a tricked-out RV, campgrounds provide the breathing space and calm so needed now.
For a short while, we can put on the back burner the chaos of our time — COVID-19 threats, civil unrest, unemployment and economic pressure.
Planted onto a small piece of parkland we absorb nature’s equanimity without effort. The great outdoors, she lavishes serenity from the planetary elements.
Wind sings through trees accompanied by happy bird songs.
Solar rays casting sparkles onto water sears our brains with the most primal life-sustaining energy, while the feel of soft earth beneath our feet conveys the comfort of a mother.
When darkness unveils a show of stars, the crackle of bonfires and dancing flames draw us into a mesmerizing stillness.
Our beings are transformed as natural forces scrub away tension, anxiety and confusion.
Campgrounds also have a way of uniting strangers.
Brief encounters among campers, friendly nods and chats build the nomadic community. We share joy in the laughter of children playing.
We celebrate a good catch and the aroma of barbecue drifting through the air. It’s no wonder that camping is one of Michigan’slasting traditions.
The birth of the automobile sparked the thirst for the camping experience led by Henry Ford himself. From 1917 to 1944, Ford owned Power Island in West Grand Traverse Bay.
It was Ford’s personal camping refuge. The industrial titan welcomed prominent persons of the day from Thomas Edison and Babe Ruth to three U.S. presidents.
On Power Island, leaders of the early and mid-20th century cleared their heads from the weight of world wars, the Great Depression and the monumental societal changes resulting from rise of industrialization.
Whatever disruptions and chaos erupt this summer, camping remains an accessible Shangri-La for restoring clarity and tranquility in our lives and world.
