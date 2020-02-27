As Old Man Winter loses his resolve to keep us frozen, we enter the no man’s land time of year.
Trails are slushy, mushy and messy.
Ski resorts struggle to hang on to a few more days of glory.
Beaches gather ice as lakes wriggle free from winter’s grasp.
All in all, outdoor activities hit a dry spell.
So, what’s one to do to connect to nature during this seasonal stand-off?
We can refresh our winter-worn spirits by looking to those who in sunnier times captured the magic of northern Michigan’s beauty.
Artists and artisans share inspiration in all forms of visual media making for a seasonal time capsule. Their work can infuse us with the beauty and energy nature feeds us during fairer days. Wishing to hurry spring? You’ll find galleries showcase canvases illuminating our favorite happy places and wildlife. Paintings and prints capture trout swimming in familiar waters and migratory birds with their colorful plumage winging among sun-drenched landscapes. Wildflowers bloom on canvas. Sailboats soar across blue waters. Leafy tree canopies come to life on the walls of galleries large and small. It’s all there — those magnificent things making our northern life a daily feast.
Crooked Tree Arts Center of Traverse City provides a downloadable Art & Craft Trail map through Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and other northern counties. Visit galleries and working studios where artists and artisans let you in on the creative experience. Soak in warmth, landscapes and waterscapes through their lens.
Thanks to a downtown Traverse City gallery, it’s also possible to throw a little sunshine on the art culture. According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, of the permanent collections of 18 prominent art museums in the U.S. and out of over 10,000 artists, 87 percent are male, and 85 percent are white. The woman-owned Higher Art Gallery cultivates artistic and economic equality for women in the visual arts. The gallery has exhibited more than 200 woman artists and serves as an incubator for the non-profit Project CivilARTzation. The project’s mission is to advance the work of women artists and other underserved artists, including people of color the indigenous, immigrants, disabled and GLBT.
Enjoy the gallery trail for a sneak peek at fair weather times but think about how much more we might have to enjoy if underrepresented artists had opportunity to share their talent and love of northern Michigan.
