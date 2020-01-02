The climate change clock ticks on as we enter a new and crucial decade. Problems intensify by the day and get harder to ignore. There are those who tirelessly tackle water conservation, land preservation, clean air, agriculture practices and so on. But times call for all hands-on deck. The question looms: how do we build environmental armies to restore planet health? Michigan Department of Natural Resources seems to have stumbled on to an answer.
We all clearly understand the imperative of clean air, water, food and healthy habitats. Take a hard moment to imagine the consequences of not winning the battle for environmental health — a Lake Michigan without flourishing fish populations, parks vanquished of trees and birdsong, our forests where deer, bear and fox no longer thrive. In a world in which protections fail, we all suffer diminished health, loss of beauty and fewer opportunities for recreation. But the intangible loss of joy we receive from a world in balance may be a painfully incalculable loss.
Last year the DNR stumbled onto a way to tap into our human quest for joy to build a legion of everyday climate change activists.
In less than one week, nearly 20,000 people requested information allowing them to contribute time, effort and money to support the DNR’s Happy Little Trees debut Run for the Trees.
The program partners the DNR with Bob Ross Inc. Ross is known for his “Joy of Painting” show which ran on public broadcasting stations in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
In recent years, the late artist who was loved for creating “happy little trees” in his landscape paintings, became a cult figure. When in 2019 the DNR rebranded its 13-year-old prison grow program the Happy Little Trees initiative, hundreds of volunteers came forth from across the state. They planted more than 1,000 prisoner-grown saplings last summer at 21 state parks, including Cadillac’s Mitchell State Park.
Michigan’s Happy Little Trees program replaces trees damaged by invasive pests and disease, a problem hitting close to home. Leelanau and Interlochen State Parks are among those which lost hundreds of trees due to the invasive emerald ash borer, oak wilt and beech bark disease.
The success of its 2019 joyful tree-planting movement led the DNR to introduce the first Happy Little 5K. Announced last November, the explosion of enthusiasm for the event took even organizers by surprise. Joyful, empowering — the run provides opportunity to support Mother Nature with not only our energy, time and money, but with heartfelt faith in Mother Nature’s resilience. If tapping the spirit of joy is what it takes to build a force of environmental soldiers, the DNR has shown us the way. May we happily conserve and preserve in 2020.
Run for the Trees registration opened Jan. 1. To learn more, contact Michelle Coss at Cossm@michigan.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.