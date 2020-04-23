I’m sorry to admit that I’m a glass half-empty kind of person.
It came to the surface this week when on April 22 we marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary. It seemed a bittersweet milestone — clearly a crossroad for humankind and the planet. Despite the tireless work of millions in tackling environmental health issues over a half-century, I can’t shake the thought that our tomorrows are numbered.
It’s taken concerted effort to focus on the power and promise of renewal lately. With daily life clouded by COVID-19, my inner calm and hope for a balanced world has depended on blue skies and the life affirming calls of spring peepers. I have been an unenthusiastic presence in the forest. But somehow, its spring awakening cracked my pessimism.
The endless gray days of winter have materialized into brilliant blue skies. From the forest floor blanketed with decaying leaves, tiny shoots of green find their way to sunshine. Little buds magically erupt from the barren arms of trees, while squirrels, rabbits and birds go about their business with undaunted joie de vive. The fearless resilience of life abolishes pessimism in my soul.
Societal pause brought about by COVID-19 reminds me of lessons learned long ago in art class. Fledgling artists are taught to focus not only on the object they draw but are encouraged to view the space around an object as equally important. Society’s shut down has created a space vital to examine to better understand climate change repercussions in our lives.
Vanished vehicle and plane traffic, quiet factories and the silenced bustle of people opens space for nature to regain strength as the output of greenhouse gases declines. The other morning, I stepped outside and immediately stopped in my tracks. The air was so noticeably clean, fresh and nourishing that it startled me. NASA has reported a dramatic slash in global air pollution since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted — and those astonishing blue skies, they say, are thanks to the reduction of pollutants.
If we can so quickly benefit from the impact of lowered pollution levels, I can begin to see the glass as half-full.
Earth Day 2020 has been billed as a call for citizens to rise up like never before to the challenge of climate change.
It asks us to channel our inner creativity, ambition, and courage in establishing a zero-carbon future. It may have taken us 50 years to get here, but I believe COVID-19 has clearly shown us we are all in this together and that we can work together in love and hope for the greater good of Mother Earth and humankind.
