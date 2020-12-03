Winter creeps in uninvited with its mix of snowy beauty and brutal storms. As winds howl through the dark nights, I often lie awake wondering how the wildlife living in my woods are faring. Are they cold? Are they hungry? Do they have adequate shelter?
These are serious questions in 2020. There are 336 species in Michigan identified as endangered, threatened, of special concern or presumed extinct — and the list grows. Mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, fish, mussels, butterflies, flora and insects teeter on the brink of destruction. From 1,000-pound moose and cougars to bats and minuscule winged critters, they struggle.
Michigan State University’s Natural Features Inventory shows 35 species with listed status in Grand Traverse County. The last time the yellow-banded bumble bee was seen and recorded in the county was 1926. The Ram’s Head lady’s slipper was last observed in 1908. We may never know them or experience the wonders they bring to our world again.
December is filled with a renewed spirit of “peace and goodwill toward men.”
Because the pandemic requires reinventing our celebrations, consider spreading the love and joy to wildlife.
We have two favorite traditions honoring animal life in my household. We top our Christmas tree with a symbolic member of the animal kingdom to remind family members, even the little one, of our responsibility to treasure Earth’s creatures and provide protections where we can.
Last year, we adopted a polar bear from the World Wildlife Fund. A stuffed polar bear topped the tree.
In past years, an owl and monkey served as our topper.
This year’s pick is between an otter and a fox. Or maybe a bumble bee in remembrance of that last Michigan yellow-banded bumble bee.
Throughout December there are preparations for a treat-decorated wildlife tree. Biscuits are baked in animal shapes.
Grapes and cranberries are strung into garlands. Pinecones collected in the spring get covered in peanut butter and sprinkled with birdseed.
Ruby red apples are tied with raffia for hanging.
The last thing we do to crown our family celebration is to parade to the “giving tree” behind the house. The animal treats are hung, and the youngest family member is lifted high, “Lion King” style, to top the evergreen with a star-shaped biscuit.
The tree is eaten clean within a day or two. But always my hope is that in the act of celebrating wildlife the family will remember all year long to protect our wild neighbors and the wonderful planet Earth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.