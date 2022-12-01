Artists from Aretha Franklin and Mario Lanza to Billy Idol recorded “O Christmas Tree,” the 16th century ode to the cherished holiday tradition. On the darkest days of winter, our homes glow with the comfort of a Christmas tree’s soft lights and its promise of happiness.
Holiday trees evoke memories of Christmas yore. They inspire today’s joy, provide continuity and create faith in times to come.
Whether you visit a u-cut Christmas tree farm, score your tree from a big box store, or celebrate around an artificial tree, each tree has a past and a future. It begins long before your annual ritual gets underway, and it may end centuries into the future.
I love driving by northern Michigan Christmas tree plantations where fields parade hundreds of perfectly shaped evergreens growing in neat rows, each waiting for their time to be celebrated as a centerpiece of tradition.
From planting to pruning to harvesting, raising a Christmas tree is labor intensive. Growers battle with pests, insecticide use, changing market demands, drought and labor issues. After reaching into the depths of Earth and soaking up sun power for seven years or more, evergreens are finally knighted Christmas trees.
As climate change warnings intensify, the debate of whether live Christmas trees are more eco-friendly than artificial trees takes a serious tone. The pros and cons are a complicated mix. In brief, live trees consume carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, and can be recycled as animal habitat, composted matter or chipped for mulch. The Michigan Christmas Tree Association reports that growers will plant three seedlings next spring for every tree sold.
Artificial trees, primarily produced in China, are made of metal and plastic, they contain toxic chemicals and typically end up in landfills after about seven holidays. The scale tips in their way the longer they are used. And who can argue about the ease of pulling an artificial tree from the basement and popping it in place?
What happens when we retire our tree is another matter. Experts report live evergreens may take 100 years to decompose, while artificial trees require as many as 500 years to break down.
Those of us living in the heart of Christmas tree country are afforded the greenest of the two options. Michigan ranks third in the country in Christmas tree production. Missaukee County ranks first in the state with an annual harvest of 550,000 trees, but growers throughout the region supply fresh cut and u-cut trees.
By choosing a locally-grown tree and giving it a second life come January, we create the possibility for rebirth, a small yet profound gesture in the scheme of things — a hopeful way to celebrate the beginning of 2023.
