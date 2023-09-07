So long summer beaching, camping, boating and picnics. Hello classrooms, sweaters and cider. Autumn is once again flashing nature’s virtuosity in transforming our woodlands into master works of color. Our only role is to soak in the sublime beauty.
How does one best view fall’s exhibit? Let me count the ways. Whether by land or sea, the show rarely disappoints. But if you’ve been in these parts for a spell, familiar with the traditional fall hotspots, you might enjoy a new perspective on the leaf peeping experience.
For a fresh take on nature’s spectacle, go where the birds go. Last fall, Boyne Mountain unveiled its SkyBridge, the “world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge.”
The footbridge stands 118 feet above ground, weaving through the tree canopy for 1,200 feet, surrounding leaf peepers with extravagant autumn color.
Empire Bluffs at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore proves nature is a watercolorist.
From the overlook perched 400 feet above Lake Michigan, fall foliage alongside shoreline dunes fuses with the cobalt blue water to take your breath away.
Take in sweeping birds-eye views of three counties at Crystal Mountain Resort. Chairlifts carry guests to the mountaintop (elevation 1,132 feet) to experience a panoramic portrait of northern Michigan’s vast forest land painted in nuanced shades of orange red and yellow.
The “Little Mac” suspension foot bridge crosses the Manistee River near Mesick. It leads you to the Manistee River Trail where you are simultaneously immersed in the woodland’s autumn brilliance while from the towering bluffs views open to color outlining the winding river.
For extreme leaf peeping, consider rubbing wings with the birds. Based at Cherry Capital Airport, Skyward Powered Paragliding offers paramotor pilot training. It’s an expensive manner of aerial leaf peeping mode — but offers priceless views of autumn glories.
Or soar with the birds via Traverse City-based helicopter tours showcasing fall wonders with tours of the Bays, Torch Lake and Sleeping Bear.
However, you leaf peep with the birds through nature’s autumn gallery, it is certain to take you to new heights of appreciation for northern Michigan’s forest masterpieces.
