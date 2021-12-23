This past year left me like a deer in the headlights.
I have great difficulty shaking off the sinking feeling bred by increased violence, weather disasters, COVID-19 deaths, economic uncertainties and political divisions.
But in seeking firm ground to confront the “sea of troubles,” I find courage in the power of community.
This winter, as they have for generations, northern Michigan towns of all sizes host family-friendly festivals. Events such as Traverse City’s New Year’s Eve CherryT Ball Drop draw thousands, although most attract more modest attendance. Large or small, they have something fundamental in common.
Community events gather people of all backgrounds, ages, interests, socio-economic status and political leanings.
Individual differences seem to melt away in the common pursuit of hometown pleasures. Afterall, how much rage can exist playing turkey bowling on ice at Yeti Fest in Suttons Bay? What political rifts can survive an outhouse race or horse-drawn wagon ride at Beulah’s Winterfest? Harbor Springs’ Ice Fest, with its dozens of ice sculptures, momentarily turns the table on the power of weather to destroy and instead offers icy beauty.
We are one people in celebrating chili cook-offs, street music and bonfires. We smile. We share. We cheer each other on. Community harmony shines bright if only for a few hours to provide a brief respite — just long enough to believe it’s possible for us to come together to cooperate in solving the hard problems we face.
The year ahead is bound to deliver more uncertainty, social unrest, personal and societal struggles.
But I know the solid ground we need to stand in solidarity against adversity lies both in the strength of community and our will to promote the common good.
When the cherry ball drops at the stroke of midnight, we’re gifted another year to channel our nobler selves and together, forge a better world.
