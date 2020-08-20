After weathering months of COVID-19 clipping our wings, impounding our activities and squashing social interactions, many of us feel a nagging sense of loss and emptiness. It’s a dry ache and the soul’s plea to feed our senses.
Outdoor adventures are an obvious therapy. Beaching, biking, hiking, paddling all bathe us in nature’s kaleidoscope of sights, sounds and sensations. But as invigorating as they can be, they lack one thing – the power toarouseour sense of taste.
Lucky for us, it’s harvest time in the fields and orchards. And really lucky for us, the region produces an abundance of crops to awaken our taste buds.
I was on a mission this morning to go all-in on nourishing every sense.It’s been a good year for wild berries in my neck of the woods, but I have no will to compete with neighborhood bears to gather a bucketful. So, I seized the day and headed three miles down the road to the u-pick blueberry farm where sights, sounds, scents, touch and taste come together in an outdoor, socially distanced expedition.
The farm didn’t disappoint. Beneath a brilliant sky, plump blueberries hung in clusters from neat rows of bushes spread across four acres. It was a blueberry oasis. Soft earth below my feet and clean air in my lungs painted the moment with joy. The velvety orbs willingly let go of their branches, submitting to my fingers. They dropped into the bucket with a satisfying plop.Those I popped into my mouth erupted into a wild little burst flavored by sun, earth, wind and rain.
As I plucked my way down the rows, I heard chatter from across the field. There was talk of making blueberry pies, jam and wine.Children skipped between rows claiming they had the biggest blueberry of all.The field pleasures crowded out the haunting COVID ache — in my book, it doesn’t get any better.
U-pick farm operations seem made for the social distancing era. They provide direct connection to Earth’s reassuring ways when we need it most. August in the fields and orchards bring forth blueberries, apples, peaches, raspberries and plums. It’s true therapy.
Go to Michigan.org to locate your own tasty COVID-19 oasis.
