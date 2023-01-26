It was from the perspective of a Munson Medical Center sixth floor window, where life and death permeate the air, that nature voiced its steadfastness.
For hours I sat beside a large window as a relative underwent heart surgery. Settled in for the anxious wait, I stared at the snow-covered roofs of homes below and the flow of traffic winding through neighborhoods. What stood out from this birds-eye perspective were a handful of towering pines growing straight, tall and confidently toward the sun. They shot up beside rows of houses, mimicking grasses that sprout defiantly between sidewalk cracks.
Such majestic evergreens once symbolized Michigan. Somehow, the Traverse City trees escaped the developer’s ax to remind us of our natural heritage.
Area land conservation organizations, and those who support them, gift us with opportunity to experience more of the beauty and glory defining northern Michigan. They work with heart and skill to preserve our heritage jewels and to improve our access to them.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has 13 projects in various stages of fundraising and planning for the protection of vulnerable areas from development. Projects located in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie and Kalkaska counties will allow nature to prevail, while offering new options for hiking, biking, paddling, birding, cross-country skiing and other opportunities for connecting to our forest, meadow, wetland and lakeshore natural legacies.
Among the Conservancy’s baker’s dozen of undertakings is the Lower Woodcock Lake Nature Preserve Trail and Water Access Improvements project at the 230-acre reserve located within the Platte River Watershed in Benzie County. Plans call for adding 3 miles of trails encircling the lake. Proposed trails will showcase five upland and six types of wetlands, while protecting sensitive habitat. Funding is just short of $36,580 of the $211,867 needed to proceed.
Since 1988, Leelanau Conservancy has protected 16,000 land acres and 53 miles of stream and lake frontage. Of the more than two dozen preserves the Conservancy overseas, the 1,075-acre Palmer Woods Forest Preserve embodies 34 tree species and is home to bear, bobcat and coyote. Trail additions in 2022 included Swallowtail, a 1.75 connector to the 14-plus mile mountain bike trail network. Last summer’s work at the Reserve also added a fern garden featuring 20 species.
Behind the scenes, local conservationists roll up their sleeves every day to do the hard work of protecting our natural assets and to create options for us to bask in the essence of Pure Michigan. Many projects are taking shape spearheaded by various entities. They range from a new park along Benzie Crystal Lake to a Betsie Valley Trail extension to enhancing Antrim County’s Golden Days Loon Nature Sanctuary and the North Country Trail access in Kalkaska County Thanks to the efforts, our natural heritage has a fighting chance for survival — and we are granted more ways to know nature’s majesty.
