Summer is knocking on our door, unfurling the busy 2023 festival season. Regional communities large and small prepare for their signature celebrations. We rejoice in the fruit of our fields, music, film, art and artisans. We make plans to gather for sporting events, stargazing parties and even a fest saluting a local super cow and our family pets.
The traffic, crowds and feverish pace of nonstop festivals can feel wearisome. We understand community celebrations drive the tourism economy which sustains our livelihoods. But in the business community’s efforts to assure residents of the importance of this stream of events, a valuable intangible benefit seems lost to the louder fiscal voices.
Whether we’re elbow-to-elbow cheering the Traverse City Pit Spitters, or our favorite athlete crossing a finish line, getting lost in the beat of a live concert, or oohing community July 4th fireworks show, the collective experience of something we enjoy affords our spirits a measure of what we long for — unity. If only for a few hours, collective joy erases cultural, socio-economic, generational and political differences.
These positive shared experiences are a healing salve for the stress of division permeating our society today. The common ground they build generates trust in one another and helps us remember how good that feels.
Many community events might have failed to return following the long pandemic lockdown. They didn’t. They return with enthusiasm and creativity to deliver their inherent currency of collective joy.
While economic organizations continuously promote the dollar value of local festivals and events in sustaining our region, the social capital, the trust, the bonds they create cannot easily be measured. Nonetheless, they bequeath a deep-seated impact.
The National Institutes of Health acknowledges that local festivals not only strengthen personal links to communities, they impact wellbeing.
NIH reports those who participate in them “show higher subjective well-being than those who never attend festivals.”
Congress may be unable to bridge our divisions, but stepping out to celebrate common ground with neighbors and visitors could be the therapy we all need this summer.
