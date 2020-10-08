A few nights ago, I dreamed I transformed into a monarch butterfly. I spread my painted wings and unafraid flew into the great unknown.
Coronavirus. The economy. Social instability. Climate change.We are all flying into the unknown these days.Like the caterpillar awakening to a new form, we’re experiencing our own bewildering metamorphose. Whether large or small, significant or vital, few things appear the same as in pre-pandemic days.
The monarchs birthed in our neighborhoods, with their Halloween-colored wings, delighted us throughout the summer months before beginning a 2,500-mile migration to wintering grounds in Central Mexico, a destination they have never known. Somehow, these fragile beings find their way by surfing currents and following the light of the sun. The spring northern migration begins the monarch’s generational return journey. It is the third to fifth generation which at last returns to northern ancestry grounds in our backyards.
The monarch’s chronicle is not unlike the story of our society. We were forced out from our chrysalis woven of familiarity and comfort. We have had to find our way through the unknown by the light of what’s true and the seat of our pants. Many found the strength and ingenuity to redesign their life, build new business models, discover new talents and strengthen relationships. And if we think about it, we understand it could require several generations to reach goals of genuine equity within our communities and society.
There is another aspect to the monarch epic which exemplifies our own union. Their marathon migration involves taking refuge and breeding in a chain of states. Each is a link in the success of the species. Every butterfly standing on the life of previous generations belongs to the whole. Our own welfare, security, fortune and happiness as humans is likewise coupled to the well-being of fellow citizens across borders and time.
Those sublime little creatures are now on their way south to unknown worlds. As in my dream, our wings, too, are meant to unfold. May we all find a course to safe and hospitable places. May we together build a world in which future generations awaken to the bliss of being.
