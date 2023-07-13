It’s the summer of the artificial technology boom. Platform advances breed our reliance on devices and addiction to electronic stimulation, as they stealthily dull our senses. Fortunately, naturalists have a prescription for reawakening our human spark — and it could be right out your back door.
It’s called a sit spot. The way of the sit spot is to develop a relationship, a friendship, with an outdoor site by returning to it for regular visits. It can be a space in your yard, a park, forest, beach, or even an apartment balcony. Our sit spot devotion is rewarded with enhanced sensory intelligence, mental, emotional, spiritual and creative energy.
Sit, and by mysterious means of the universe, focused awareness opens our senses. We begin to absorb the harmonies of the natural world. We see beauty we before missed, and experience awe at nature’s mix of complexity and simplicity.
We all have learning styles — visual, auditory, verbal or physical. Likewise, we approach building nature connections in personal ways — we lean toward the physical by swimming, climbing or hiking, or tune in to the auditory, like birdsong, or seek sublime vistas. Sit spots open our inner channels to offer deep intimacy. Through stillness, we explore the secrets of the natural world.
The spot I visit never fails to embrace me in nature’s rhythm — spring, summer, fall and winter. I’ve learned to wonder at the complex bark patterns of trees, the season’s evolution of wildflower displays, and the endless diversity of plant life. Every morning the sun puts on an extraordinary show to welcome me to a new day. It turns my grassy patch into a field of sparkling diamonds. It illuminates clouds in colors I never knew existed. It shines a spotlight on rabbits, deer, squirrels and birds going about their morning routines — creatures I’ve learned to recognize as individuals, their preferences for feeding, language, and favorite places to chill out.
A sit spot is a portal into nature’s marvels when blinded by hectic lives and tech zeal. In befriending just a little patch of Earth, we soften our hard edges, melt into nature and find we are more than we had ever imagined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.