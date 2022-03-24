Warm days are ahead after winter has released its icy grip. For many of us here in northern Michigan the plentiful water is our favorite place to be.
We are blessed with so many different opportunities to enjoy the water in this area. Often, the most difficult thing to do on a Saturday morning is trying to determine which body of water to enjoy. Is it Lake Michigan? Maybe the beautiful bays here in our corner of the state? Possibly one of the numerous inland lakes or rivers? What a problem to have!
For each of us, enjoying the water is very much the same. You may use a boat, canoe, paddleboard or simply a chair on the shoreline, we are all there because it’s our favorite place. Here we find peace and solitude, tangled with the possibilities of what lies beneath the surface.
Being fortunate to help rig up customers boats for fishing gives me a unique look at what some “favorite places” can look like.
Favorite places can be deluxe with all the amenities and gadgets, while others are very basic floating hideouts — yet they all serve the same purpose. Our favorite places on the water can provide excitement, happiness, privacy and a place to clear your mind regardless.
If your favorite place is on a boat then treat it like that. Make it the best place it can be for you, your friends and family. Rationalizing why a favorite place does not deserve special treatment does not make any sense to me. Safety and today’s technology can go a long way enhancing our experiences on the water, so why not?
The same goes for our shorelines, access points, beaches and marinas. They all need our help staying clean and beautiful. Physically cleaning them up is very important, but so is communicating with the entities that manage them. Holding them accountable when necessary while working together to solve problems.
Given the unique variety of water we share here in the Grand Traverse region, many different user groups are about to get busy.
Spring is here! From the divers repairing marinas and setting moorings, to the Department of Natural Resources and local municipalities opening access sites and getting the docks in. It’s time to put the hard water in the rearview mirror.
We are so fortunate for the water here and the therapy it provides us all. Listening the waves lap the many shorelines here in northern Michigan is truly special. Share the many opportunities our waters have to offer with a kid!
Best regards and good fishing!
