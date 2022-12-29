There is nothing quite like a nice day on water tricking fish. The feelings you get with the morning air during the sunrise is absolutely addicting. It is for these feelings that we put in the extra effort we do in selecting our gear for fishing.
Having the opportunity to fish often and rig up boats for many anglers, we have seen the importance of purchasing products that are supported. A good warranty is only as good as the company. That means the companies building these products answer the phone or emails to customers if issues arise and provide timely options.
Anglers really hate problems on the water during our all-too-short fishing seasons. The last thing we want is the fishing gear to let us down when we want to go get them.
When it’s time to upgrade electronics or other gear on your boat it is very important to buy from a company that will be there if you need them. Finding quality products that are known to last a long time is the first step. Innovation and how long a device will be technologically relevant is also very important for making that buy-or-not decision. Customer service is key. If the reputation is that they don’t answer their phone or provide decent and timely customer service, it’s time for you to look at a different product line from a different company.
We recommend to customers daily to spend the time looking at products from companies that are known to support the customer first.
We regularly install gear from the following companies because of their positive customer service. Garmin, Minn Kota, Big Jon Sports, Humminbird, Rhodan, Raymarine, Furuno, Shimano, Cannon, Traxtech, Fish Hawk, Interstate Batteries, Battle Born batteries and Warrior Lures are some of the best companies we’ve worked with and recommend.
Checking for reviews is one way, but remember people are usually eager to complain before compliment online. Actual angler experiences are always better gauges.
Buying from local or in-state manufacturing is always a plus, too. With the many Michigan companies in the fishing industry, buying local is easier here than some places. Having the ability to work on issues in person is great but not always an option.
Spend a little more time fishing and less time fixing. Best regards and good fishing!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.