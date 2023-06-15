Here we are in typical northern Michigan fashion, dressing for the Arctic to participate in early June fishing!
It’s not just a saying, but reality here in northern Michigan: Just wait five minutes and the weather will change.
Fortunately, local temperature trends should become warmer as our fishing activity has followed that theme. All around our corner of Michigan, the fishing has picked up and been pretty darn good the past few weeks.
Prior to this cold front, it seemed like the wind and dry conditions were going to continue endlessly.
Anglers who have been spending time on our numerous small inland lakes have been seeing good success. Many places have seen the walleye fishing transition from body baits to worm harnesses. Targeting the walleye in the evenings and early morning hours has been best. Panfish an glers have been busy, too. The season is underway and the fish have been biting. Shallow water beds and weed lines are the place to look. Basic worm and bobber fishing is perfect right now.
The bass fishing on the Grand Traverse bays is currently hot. Anglers from far and wide are flocking to this destination for the best smallmouth fishing in the country. Many fish are moving up the drop offs toward shallower water where the temps are a bit warmer. Because of the size of the bays, water is colder and the spawning period tends to start later here. Things should become very active in the shallow water going forward for bass fishing. The bass are not the only fish that are moving toward the shallow water this time of year.
Our lake trout are creeping around the shallower water in search of easy meals, too. Gobies and alewife are high on the dinner list for them.
With the abundance of lake trout, any technique seems to work in our neighborhood to catch them.
We see anglers casting, jigging and trolling — all with success right now. Fish are being caught, from the shore out to 140 feet currently. Targeting the shallower waters of 40-60 feet has been steady. If there was ever a time to go catch lake trout, right now is it.
In the same neighborhood of these greedy lake trout, are the ciscoes that seemed to be biting furiously as well. Try using small gold spoons or jigs. Cast them out and slowly retrieve back with a jiggling pattern for lots of action. They’re have been a lot of ciscoes caught in every port in our area, so be prepared to see them biting anything smaller.
The Lake Michigan ports from Arcadia to Leland have had a slower start for salmon with the north and east winds that keep showing up, each time cooling the waters into the 40s. There have been some occasional good catches of silver fish, but generally a few per boat. The steady action is with the lake trout.
Take advantage of this spring weather and hopefully warmer conditions. Wishes of good fishing!
