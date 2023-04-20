As anglers we are always looking for ways to make the best of each fishing opportunity.
With the lack of time available to some anglers, making it happen when you can go fishing is the key.
Here are a few ideas to maximize your time on the water:
Being that it is spring, what better time than now to go through and ensure the proper gear and equipment for your planned fishing attacks are aboard and ready?
There’s nothing worse than showing up to your favorite fishing launch and realizing you forgot some of your favorite fishing tricks. Missing bait, lines, lures or planer boards can flatten a mood at the boat launch immediately.
Having quality clear tackle containment and gear boxes makes for easy verification of what’s present and what is missing. Small plastic totes hold line and odd-shaped items much better than the dash of your boat. Designated tackle bags for planer boards and divers can help with keeping the clutter aboard to a minimum, too.
Another very important part of the successful start to your fishing season is your batteries.
All too often anglers stop by the shop with problems directly related to power.
Today’s electronics are not the same as the ones from 15 years ago. Most are generally “computers” that require a minimum amount of voltage to operate correctly.
Taking the time to check voltage with an actual voltage meter can save fishing trips. As a rule we find that marine electronics start to fail at 11.9 volts under a load.
In the past several years, lead acid batteries companies with their typical one-year warranty have been under pressure from better battery options in regards to performance and reliability. AGM batteries with 24-36 months of warranty have become popular. They last longer than lead and don’t leak a mess of acid upon death. Lithium batteries, however, have come to the forefront of fishing boat power supply. With an average 10-year warranty and nearly double run times compared to lead or AGM, those who can, are changing to get more time on the water.
With our unique weather patterns breaking out, it’s time to check out your fishing gear — and battery power, too.
Best regards and good fishing!
