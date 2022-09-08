Over the years fishing has evolved in many ways, from a simple hook and line, to intricate rod and reel combinations.
We as anglers now have more options than we can count. With boxes of tackle and dozens of rods, the big water trolling operation can get busy, to say the least.
Often, we find ourselves breaking out as many rods as possible. Using the shotgun coverage strategy, and running the maximum number of lines while trolling is not uncommon.
Also, each line is rigged with our favorite tricks to cover the entire water column.
While this strategy does work, often finding a more productive zone with a few less lines can get more bites.
I’m sure you’ve seen it before. The little boat with four lines comes in from fishing with a great catch.
The boat running a dozen has the same results. What’s the difference? Here are a few benefits to the “less is more” approach.
- First, the fish seeing fewer options can be a good thing. Less to consider can make your offerings more desirable. Less to think about when hunting prey. The fish are not trying to eat a whole school, they are picking bait off, one at a time.
- Next is targeting the water column the action is at. Targeting your best baits in the right zone is key. Being maneuverable in traffic and around structure can be the difference in keeping your lines in the zone. Too many lines can restrict your ability to stay where you want to be.
- Another benefit for some anglers can be less tangles of your tackle. Not everyone knows what to run where. One rule you can use, copper lines are always inside of lead core lines. With so many options, a line placed in the wrong spot can quickly become a magnet for your other tackle.
- Lastly, is extra lines getting involved with crazy fish. Yep, you’ve seen it. It’s why we love fishing as much as anything. These fish come flying out of the water, running left and right! Immediately they head right for the nearest obstacle course which is generally your other lines. If you’ve got a few too many lines out just hanging around, there are going to be a lot more places for that fish to cause havoc. Sometimes just hoping that extra line gets bit is not worth losing the fish that are biting productive lines.
Summer was too short! Here’s hoping for a few more warm days and wishing you good fishing this fall!
