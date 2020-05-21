After many days of extreme social distancing and winter-like conditions we finally have the weather we’ve been waiting for.
Our fishing season is off to a slow start this year for obvious reasons. Now we have the opportunity to get it in gear. Boats are coming and going from our Minn Kota shop daily as anglers get their season off to a better-late-than-never start.
Here are a few reports of what is happening around the Grand Traverse region:
The Grand Traverse Bays are producing nice catches of lake trout and ciscoes on both east and west bays. Jigging and trolling have been good for anglers. Most tricks are in play for catching the greedy lake trout, spoons, dodgers and cowbells have been good for trolling. Working the drop off from 100-130 feet of water has been good with fish out to 160 feet. The cisco bite has been a little shallower in the 50-80 range.
On the big lake side of things, Frankfort has been good for lake trout as well as some sporadic king salmon bites. The better king action right now is from Manistee south although things will get better in our neighborhood soon with the warmer temps and southerly winds. Lake trout fishing has been great all up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline in the shallower depths near shore. Fishing has been great on spoons with attractor rigs getting bites too. Warrior Flutter XL spoons have been great for our anglers. Look to 30-50 feet of water for the action.
Inland, our walleye lakes have been decent recently. Anglers are fishing live bait more frequently as well as artificial body baits still. Lake Leelanau had been fishing really well the past week in numerous places, although quite a few boats had been jamming into the narrows area. Action was in 7-12 feet of water. Long Lake was good at the opener, but has been tricky in recent days. Expect the weather change to help improve that.
My tip of this week is based on what we are seeing for issues on customers boats the past few weeks. Check your batteries! With our late, start many battery issues are just coming out. Normally we would be past this point but not this year. We are seeing plenty of ‘em so check yours before the problems start. Electronics shutting down on their own or misbehaving I-pilots are often indications of a battery or power supply problem.
Get out and close your distance on some of our local fishing opportunities soon. Good fishing!
