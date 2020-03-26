Here we are, a place many of haven’t been since Sept. 11, 2001.
Our world changed in an instant. Gov. Whitmer has issued a stay at home order for workers here in Michigan to help protect our residents.
So what does this really mean for our fishing? Is it deemed safe? The idea is to stop the spread of the virus by social distancing. Part of the order does identify that we can still “engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least 6 feet from people outside a persons household.”
So yes, in many capacities we can still keep our sanity through this tough time with fishing.
As responsible citizens and anglers, taking to the water can be a great way to get the most out of your distancing. With cooler temperatures, crowds at launch sites this time of year here in northern Michigan are rare at best. Nearly all of the ramps are in the water on both Grand Traverse bays thanks to the local DNR personnel from the Grawn service center and the local government.
Fishing is getting better by the day and much-needed morale boosts are right out in the bay.
Try distancing your self by trolling Warrior flutter spoons and small body baits like Rapala husky jerks along the drop offs in the bays for a possible variety of fish. Lake trout, brown trout and ciscoes along with steelhead and even some Atlantic salmon are possible right now. With miles and miles of trolling opportunities, spread out and make a long troll. Fish undisturbed water and take this time to learn the bays. You might be surprised what these drop-offs hold.
Turning on your Ipilot and hitting the “Spot Lock” to vertically fish over schools in deeper water has been good. Jigging up lake trout has been steady with some ciscoes around as well. With some better weather coming, calmer days are great to try this out if you have not already. The wonderbread pattern Warrior Lures Geronimo Jig was great, along with the Psycho Perch Pattern. Most points around the bays have had fish around them in the 105- to 135-foot range.
Of the great ways to enjoy fishing, going to the rivers for the steelhead right now is near the top of the list. We have miles and miles of secluded river banks with many fish there right now. Recent fishing on the Manistee has been excellent for good numbers of beautiful chromers. Your own 6 plus feet of space is bound to be waiting!
As we all work together to stay apart, be safe and stay home if you are sick. Stay strong and good fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.