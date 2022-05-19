Spring was finally here, so it was time to go for the short boat ride to check the systems and motors on the boat. Generally all of us go for a shakedown ride before the season gets off to an official start.
We had just put the boat in the water at one of our local small lakes on a beautiful morning.
Everything started and ran properly. Heck, the batteries were actually not dead! Things were looking good.
Being that we were able to actually spend a little time using some of the equipment, I decided it might be a great time to try the auto charting feature on the Humminbird as the lake we were on had no actual chart.
Like most anglers, I hadn’t used all of the features that my fish finder had to offer. The first thing we had to do was press one button ... I guess I was expecting it to be more difficult, but there you go. We pressed the autochart on and the next thing you know, the chart shows a little glow around my boat and voila, here goes charting.
After spending 15 minutes on the small lake driving a somewhat identifiable grid, the entire lake was charted and showed the actual depth contours of the lake. We could clearly see that hole that I thought was in that general vicinity, but now I knew for sure where it was. We were able to see debris, logs and the deeper and shallower features of the lake.
That was a few years ago now, but I look back thinking about all of the lost opportunities to create better charts at so many of my favorite fishing spots. The more times you visit a spot with your auto charting on, the better the details shown. It is another feature that can really change fishing and navigation for the better.
Since that point we have seen quite a few different models with this type of technology.
Most manufacturers have a type of autocharting technology incorporated into some of their nicer units.
This is modern technology, but check yours to see if you already have this opportunity and didn’t know about it. I wouldn’t be surprised.
In addition to Humminbird, Garmin and others have chart-making capabilities — each operating in slightly different capacities.
Humminbird has about eight hours of charting data the unit will hold before you need to purchase the autocharting chip to get nearly unlimited charting.
Garmin has Quick Draw Contours technology in many of their products.
A free app and 2 gigabytes or larger data card is what you need for creating your own charts on a Garmin.
Now it’s your turn. Check your fish finder out a little further and see if it has the technology to create a chart for you!
Best regards and good fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.