It does not seem that long ago an “autopilot” on many fishing boats was a friend or family member steering it.
Autopilot in many cases was an expensive and rare option that we all wanted but could not necessarily afford. Someone steering the boat only needs refreshment and earplugs right?
Over the past several years the different autopilot systems became more common and now available in nearly any configuration to accommodate most any boats. Here are some ideas for setting your fishing boat up with an autopilot.
Smart trolling motors are one of the best ways to get an autopilot, anchor and navigation support on many boats from small aluminum 12’ to 27’ fiberglass boats all in one compatible unit. Trolling motors with autopilot and GPS is quickly becoming the most common tool on many fishing boats.
Storing tracks and locations that the autopilot can navigate to or along makes this option the most versatile way to fish. Try using both the autopilot and cruise control for your trolling speed and you will quickly find yourself enjoying more time fishing with friends and family instead of fighting to control the boat. Minn Kota Ipilot is the best unit for most anglers due to the complete control available on the handsets of navigation, direction and speed. Multiple deployment options including auto deploy makes this east to mount on any boat.
One of the other great autopilots available for kicker motor trolling is the Garmin TR 1 Gold autopilot system. This system hooks up to your kicker motor on the rear of the boat. From there your autopilot guides your boat through the corded handset or by adding a cordless remote.
Multiple steering patterns and controls are available on the handset from speed, direction and circling patterns. This is really nice for great lakes trolling with the speed control. Simple to use stand alone yet compatible with Garmin systems for more control options.
Stern steering based autopilots are available for most any steering configuration from outboards, outdrives, steering wheels and rudders. The Raymarine Evolution series is a great option as a stand alone system or in conjunction with a Raymarine display unit. This can be configured to your boat providing full steering and optional networking capabilities. Raymarine has been providing larger autopilot systems for years and does a great job offering versatile configurations. These are great for larger trolling boats.
At the end of the day an autopilot is a key tool to helping you enjoy your time on the water. It is however still your job to drive your boat responsibly and ensure everyone’s safety. Don’t be one of those clowns that parks their boat on a pier by not paying attention.
Best regards and good fishing!
